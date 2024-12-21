Is ‘Raw Milk’ Safe To Drink? Know About The ‘Hidden’ Danger As H5N1 Bird Flu Cases On Rise

According to one expert , drinking raw milk is “foolish” due to its potential to harbor dangerous bacteria and viruses.

Experts have raised serious concerns about the risks of consuming raw milk, warning that it could serve as a carrier for the highly contagious H5N1 virus, also known as bird flu.

New Study Highlights Bird Flu Risk in Raw Milk

A Stanford study reveals that influenza viruses, including H5N1, can remain infectious in refrigerated raw milk for up to five days. This discovery is particularly alarming given the recent bird flu outbreaks among dairy cattle in the U.S., where the virus has infected over 850 herds across 16 states and led to at least 60 human cases.

Infected cows can pass the virus through their milk, which may then spread during handling, storage, or consumption.

Why Raw Milk Is Dangerous?

Raw milk is unpasteurized and often perceived as more nutritious, but it carries significant health risks. Without pasteurization, pathogens like E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria, and Campylobacter can thrive, potentially causing severe illnesses. The H5N1 virus exacerbates these risks, as it can survive even in refrigerated conditions.

One doctor explained that raw milk advocates often highlight its supposed health benefits, including improved digestion and immunity. However, such claims are overshadowed by the real threat of bacterial and viral contamination, which can lead to symptoms ranging from fever and chills to severe respiratory distress.

Why India is to be affected the most?

As the largest producer and consumer of milk globally, India is particularly at risk. Raw milk remains a staple in many rural households, where it is often sourced directly from local farms. Cultural practices and a belief in raw milk’s nutritional superiority contribute to its widespread use, heightening the danger of zoonotic diseases like avian influenza.

### The U.S. Dairy Crisis

In the U.S., large-scale dairy farms and shared milking equipment are compounding the problem. The H5N1 virus has been found in raw milk samples, raising concerns about public health. While pasteurization neutralizes the virus, the scale of modern dairy operations makes complete prevention challenging.

Innovations like robotic milking systems, which reduce human contact and cross-contamination, offer some hope. However, these systems are not foolproof and require regular maintenance to ensure safety.

With H5N1 continuing to spread, experts stress the importance of pasteurizing milk to eliminate pathogens. Public awareness campaigns are essential to counter misinformation about raw milk’s safety and benefits. Additionally, dairy farms must adopt stricter hygiene protocols to prevent outbreaks.

