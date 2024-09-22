Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

IVF Rates Are Soaring ; Poor Affected Most

Vitro Fertilization (IVF) provide hope, those most affected—underprivileged communities—often remain without viable options.

IVF Rates Are Soaring ; Poor Affected Most

Infertility is increasingly viewed as a crisis driven by lifestyle choices, particularly affecting lower-income groups and residents of tier 2 and 3 cities with limited healthcare access. Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder and chairman of Indira IVF, one of India’s largest fertility chains, emphasizes that while advancements in assisted reproductive technologies like In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) provide hope, those most affected—underprivileged communities—often remain without viable options.

Dr. Murdia points out that infertility rates are rising significantly among lower-income populations, where inadequate access to healthcare, nutrition, and education compounds the problem. “Infertility is no longer just a medical issue; it has evolved into a crisis fueled by lifestyle choices that disproportionately impacts the underprivileged. Without proactive measures, even innovations like IVF will remain inaccessible to many,” he stated.

Factors such as obesity, poor dietary habits, smoking, and chronic stress are recognized as major contributors to infertility, especially in marginalized communities where resources and awareness are limited. These issues extend beyond individual health and create substantial barriers to conception, particularly for those with fewer financial means.

Dr. Murdia further explains that lifestyle choices among economically disadvantaged groups, combined with restricted access to quality healthcare, are central to the ongoing fertility crisis. “Habits often overlooked, particularly in less affluent areas, are now crucial to the ability to conceive,” he noted.

The gravity of this crisis is underscored by alarming statistics related to obesity and its effects on fertility. According to the World Health Organization, one in eight people globally is classified as obese, significantly increasing infertility risks. Obese women are three times more likely to experience infertility than those at a healthy weight, and for men, each additional 9 kg above their ideal weight raises infertility risk by 10 percent.

These trends are particularly pronounced in economically disadvantaged regions, where healthcare support and lifestyle interventions are often lacking. Additionally, smoking and tobacco use are highlighted as lifestyle choices with serious consequences for reproductive health, further emphasizing the need for targeted awareness and action.

 

