To Tackle Rise In Patients, AIIMS Enhances Infrastructure And Adds 100 New Beds

The Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC) has significantly enhanced its infrastructure with the addition of 100 new beds in recent years, raising the total bed capacity to 259. Emergency services have also been expanded to better cater to the growing patient load. One of the key bottlenecks, however, had been the limited number of operation theatres (OT). To address this, the centre has recently operationalized five state-of-the-art modular OTs, bringing the total number of OTs to 11.

Prof. Kamran Farooque, Chief of the Trauma Center, stated, “We have been facing a high influx of patients requiring surgeries, but until now, we struggled with a shortage of operating theatres. This has slowed our ability to admit and operate on patients promptly. The addition of these new OTs will allow us to double the number of surgeries and significantly enhance our overall capacity.”

AIIMS PRO Reema, explaining the reason for this expansion, said, “The administration does not want to turn away the increasing number of cases. Many patients with various diseases were not receiving adequate treatment due to limited resources. To reduce the strain on departments like cardiology, neurology, and ophthalmology, we have added more beds, which will help increase our capacity and reduce waiting times for patients.”

These new modular OTs come with advanced features that set them apart:

1. Spacious Design: Each OT has an area ranging from 58 to 72 square metres, providing ample space for multispecialty procedures. This makes it easier to perform complex cases, including organ retrieval surgeries.

2. Advanced Imaging Capabilities: One of the OTs, which is 72 square metres, is radiosafe and equipped to house an O-arm intraoperative CT scanner, enhancing the precision of surgeries.

3. Fully Integrated System: The OTs are designed to transmit surgeries live to demonstration rooms, lecture theatres, or even internationally, facilitating world-class training for medical students and professionals.

4. Infection Control: The laminar flow air-conditioning system minimizes the risk of infections in the OT by maintaining a sterile environment.

5. Seamless Construction: The walls and floors of the OTs are seamless, making cleaning easier and preventing the accumulation of dust and microbes, ensuring a cleaner, safer environment for surgeries.

6. Ample Space for Staff and Storage: The new OTs include adequate space for staff changing rooms and storage, improving overall operational efficiency.

With these upgrades, JPNATC is poised to handle more complex surgical cases while providing top-tier medical training and maintaining the highest standards of patient safety.

