Just One Hour a Day Screen Time Can Increase Myopia Risk by 21%, Study Warns

In a generation dominated by the digital screens, ranging from smartphones to tablets, prolonged screen time has long been correlated with a wide range of health issues. And now, there’s a growing epidemic revealed through a new study: myopia (nearsightedness). In research made public in the journal JAMA Network Open, simply devoting an additional hour daily to viewing digital screens has the effect of boosting myopia risk by 21%, and risk going even higher when screen time prolongs to four hours.

Myopia is turning into an international public health problem, commonly known as the “myopia pandemic.” Recent research, which pooled data from 45 studies with more than 335,000 subjects between toddlers and young adults, revealed an unmistakable connection between screen use and deteriorating vision.

The research confirmed a sigmoidal (S-shaped) dose-response curve, with the risk climbing steeply between one and four hours of screen use before eventually plateauing. Surprisingly, no risk was detected for people who spent less than an hour per day using screens, a possible “safe zone” for digital use.

These results provide useful direction to clinicians and researchers in understanding and preventing the risk of myopia,” said the scientists.

The Myopia Epidemic: Why Is It Occurring?

With screens becoming an integral part of daily routines—whether for education, work, or entertainment—the burden on our eyes has never been more intense. The epidemic of myopia cases can mostly be attributed to:

Extended Screen Time: Prolonged concentration on close objects (such as screens) causes eye fatigue and stretching of the eyeball, one of the major reasons for nearsightedness. Less Outdoor Exposure: Research indicates that less exposure to natural light may help develop myopia, as natural light aids in regulating eye growth. Unfavorable Posture and Viewing Style: Most users view screens in close proximity, in low lighting, or with poor posture, which adds to eye strain.

Not Just Eyesight: Other Health Risks of Excessive Screen Time

Myopia is the primary concern, but excessive screen time also risks other health issues:

Cognitive Decline: Too much screen time can diminish attention span and cognitive ability, especially in kids.

Postural Issues: Hours spent slouching over screens can result in backaches, spinal misalignment, and headaches.

Obesity and Metabolic Disorders: More screen time tends to equate to less exercise, which leads to weight gain and related problems.

Preventing Myopia: Simple Steps to Protect Your Eyes

To reduce the risk of myopia and maintain overall eye health, experts recommend:

Follow the 20-20-20 Rule: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away to relax eye muscles. Increase Outdoor Time: Spending at least two hours outside daily has been shown to reduce eye strain and slow myopia progression. Adjust Screen Settings: Utilize blue light filters, enlarge text, and ensure optimal brightness to minimize strain. Maintain a Safe Viewing Distance: Position screens at least arm’s length apart and refrain from using devices under low lighting conditions. Prioritize Regular Eye Exams: Regular check-ups can identify early symptoms of myopia and ensure no further decline in vision.

