The southern state which has been lauded in the past for its best practices in Covid management, has now been reporting a high number of infections (over 50 per cent of positive cases in the country) for the past many weeks.

Kerala has reported more than 22,000 recent Covid-19 cases on Thursday. While the state had accounted for greater than 50% of India’s new cases in the previous two days, its share on Thursday dropped barely beneath the midway mark. Yesterday Kerala announced the extension of complete weekend lockdown from this week. On Thursday, other neighbouring states – Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too recorded a spike in new infections, taking India’s every day case tally to just about 45,000, the best in 22 days. India recorded 44,681 Covid cases on Thursday.

The southern state which has been lauded in the past for its best practices in Covid management, has now been reporting a high number of infections (over 50 per cent of positive cases in the country) for the past many weeks. The overall numbers across the country have been falling rapidly since the second wave peak. This has triggered concerns of a potential 3rd wave, which could even fuel a national spike.

Apart from the southern states, Maharashtra too reported a slight spike in infections, with 7,242 new cases registered on Thursday. The everyday cases in Maharashtra crossed 7,000 after seven days. Karnataka’s case rely crossed 2,000 after 19 days. The state logged 2,052, up sharply from 1,531 on the day before today. Tamil Nadu recorded an increase after practically 69 days. On Thursday, the state recorded 1,859 recent cases as in contrast with 1,756 on Wednesday.

In the northeast, the quantity of recent cases remained high in Mizoram (1,100), Manipur (1,000), and Meghalaya (731). Overall India reported 557 deaths from the virus on Thursday, with Maharashtra recording 190 fatalities, Kerala 128, Odisha 65 and Tamil Nadu.