Tuesday, December 10, 2024
KFC And McDonald’s Rank As Worst Fast Food Chains In The U.S., Know The Full List Here

Fast food giants Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and McDonald’s have been ranked as the worst-rated fast food chains in the United States, as per to findings by price-monitoring website Pricelisto.

The rankings, based on customer reviews sourced from TripAdvisor, highlighted significant issues with food quality, service, and overall customer satisfaction.

KFC rated as the worst

KFC topped the list as the worst-rated chain, with an average customer review score of just 2.89 out of 5. Customers from states like Arkansas and Idaho rated the chain particularly low, with scores of 2.57 out of 5. Complaints against KFC included poor service, greasy and burned food, and what some described as a “poor management attitude.”

McDonald’s Takes Second Spot

McDonald’s, the world’s largest fast food chain, was ranked second with an average score of 2.99. Customers cited slow service, a lack of menu variety, and unclean restaurants as major concerns. States such as Alabama and Iowa scored McDonald’s the lowest, with ratings of 2.68 and 2.9, respectively.

Other major fast food brands also fared poorly. Burger King ranked third with a score of 3 out of 5, followed by Church’s Texas Chicken (3.08), and seafood chain Long John Silver’s (3.16). Complaints ranged from unhelpful staff to issues with food quality and cleanliness.

Full Rankings of Worst U.S. Fast Food Chains:

  1. KFC – 2.89/5 (Worst-rated states: Arkansas, Idaho)
  2. McDonald’s – 2.99/5 (Worst-rated states: Alabama, Iowa)
  3. Burger King – 3/5 (Worst-rated states: Alaska, North Carolina)
  4. Church’s Texas Chicken – 3.08/5 (Worst-rated states: Missouri, Nevada)
  5. Long John Silver’s – 3.16/5 (Worst-rated states: Maryland, Delaware)
  6. Taco Bueno – 3.24/5 (Worst-rated state: Oklahoma)
  7. Taco Bell – 3.25/5 (Worst-rated states: North Dakota, Idaho)
  8. Hardee’s – 3.27/5 (Worst-rated states: Iowa, Maine)
  9. Pizza Hut – 3.28/5 (Worst-rated state: Alaska)
  10. Sonic Drive-In – 3.28/5 (Worst-rated state: California)

Why are they rated the worst?

Pricelisto’s analysis found recurring grievances, including greasy or poorly prepared food, lack of variety in menus, unclean premises, and long wait times. Many customers also reported rude or unhelpful staff.

While the rankings paint a bleak picture for these brands, Pricelisto emphasized the importance of using such feedback to improve. “Negative reviews, while frustrating for businesses, can serve as valuable tools for understanding customer concerns and enhancing the dining experience,” a spokesperson said.

Surprisingly! All popular fast food chains have made it to the top 10 ‘worst’ list, making it clear how lightly these chains are taking ‘hygienic’ and ‘good quality’ food.

ALSO READ: Mysterious Flu-Like Illness Spreads in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: WHO Responds

