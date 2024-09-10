Late-Night Sleepers Face 50% Higher Diabetes Risk

Staying up late is associated with nearly a 50% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes compared to those who sleep earlier.

Staying up late is associated with nearly a 50% higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes compared to those who sleep earlier. This habit is also linked to higher body mass index (BMI), larger waist circumference, and increased visceral and liver fat, which are known to contribute to metabolic problems.

The findings, set to be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) annual meeting in Madrid, suggest that late-night sleepers are more likely to experience these health issues regardless of lifestyle factors like diet and smoking.

The study, part of the Netherlands Epidemiology of Obesity research, involved over 5,000 participants with an average age of 56. It categorized individuals into early, intermediate, and late chronotypes based on their natural sleep-wake patterns. Late chronotypes were found to have a 46% increased risk of Type 2 diabetes compared to intermediate chronotypes, even when adjusting for age, physical activity, and sleep quality.

The research highlights the potential impact of sleep patterns on metabolic health and suggests lifestyle changes, such as avoiding late-night eating, might help mitigate risks for those with late chronotypes. Further research is planned to investigate how the timing of daily habits influences diabetes risk.

READ MORE: Understanding Heat Perception: Insights From Recent Studies