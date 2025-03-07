Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
‘Long Hours Of Sitting Is The New Smoking’: How Is It Killing Your Health?

If you sit for more than six hours a day, you’re not just being inactive; you’re damaging your body in ways you may not realize. Here's why sitting is so harmful, and four simple changes you can make to your desk setup to start reversing the damage.

‘Long Hours Of Sitting Is The New Smoking’: How Is It Killing Your Health?


The phrase “Sitting is the new smoking” has gained attention for good reason. If you sit for more than six hours a day, you’re not just being inactive; you’re damaging your body in ways you may not realize. Here’s why sitting is so harmful, and four simple changes you can make to your desk setup to start reversing the damage.

The Harmful Effects of Sitting

When you sit for extended periods, your body essentially shuts down. Muscles become inactive, blood flow decreases, and your metabolism slows. Over time, this can lead to serious health issues such as heart disease, chronic back pain, weakened muscles, poor posture, and even tension headaches. And the worst part? No amount of gym time can undo the harm caused by sitting for hours every day.

1. Adjust Your Chair Height
Your chair height plays a crucial role in preventing strain on your lower back. Make sure your feet are flat on the floor, and your knees are at a 90-degree angle. This simple adjustment can relieve significant pressure from your back, reducing the risk of chronic pain over time.

2. Proper Monitor Positioning
Your monitor should be at eye level. If you’re constantly craning your neck, it puts unnecessary strain on your neck and spine. The top of your screen should align with your eyes, so you’re not tilting your head forward or backward while working.

3. Correct Keyboard and Mouse Placement
Your keyboard and mouse should be positioned close enough so that your elbows remain at a 90-degree angle when typing or using the mouse. Reaching for them can cause shoulder strain and lead to painful tension headaches. Ensure these tools are within easy reach to avoid unnecessary strain.

4. Incorporate Movement Throughout the Day
Arguably the most important step to undoing the harm of sitting is regular movement. Aim to stand up, stretch, or walk around every 30 to 45 minutes. Even a brief movement break can rejuvenate your body and counteract the negative effects of prolonged sitting. Set alarms or create reminders to keep you on track.

The Key to Health and Productivity

The truth is, your body’s health directly impacts your ability to succeed. When you prioritize movement, your productivity and energy will increase. By incorporating these small adjustments into your routine, you not only protect your health but also set yourself up for greater success.

Just like I did when I built my first business, where I reached $35 million in revenue by integrating health-focused habits into my daily work schedule, you can too. Health is wealth, and by building systems that protect your body, you can achieve both career and personal success without sacrificing your well-being.

Also  Read: Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

 

