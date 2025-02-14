Home
Louisiana Health Department Ends Mass Vaccination Promotion Amid Controversy

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has announced that it will no longer promote mass vaccination initiatives, according to a memo issued by Surgeon General Ralph Abraham.

Louisiana Health Department Ends Mass Vaccination Promotion Amid Controversy


The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has announced that it will no longer promote mass vaccination initiatives, according to a memo issued by Surgeon General Ralph Abraham. This decision came shortly after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine skeptic, was confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump’s administration.

In the memo addressed to all LDH employees, Abraham directed his staff to cease participating in public campaigns and community efforts that encourage vaccinations, despite Louisiana facing a severe flu season earlier this year.

“The State of Louisiana and LDH have historically promoted vaccines for preventable illnesses through our parish health units, community health fairs, partnerships, and media campaigns,” Abraham wrote. “While we encourage each patient to discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with their healthcare provider, LDH will no longer promote mass vaccination.”

Emphasis on Personal Choice

Abraham called on healthcare providers to approach the subject of vaccination with “nuance,” differentiating between seasonal vaccines and childhood immunizations. He criticized federal mandates on vaccination, particularly those promoted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during the COVID-19 pandemic, labeling them as an infringement on personal autonomy.

“Government should recognize the limitations of its role in people’s lives and withdraw its influence from the practice of medicine,” Abraham added. However, he assured that vaccines would still be available upon request at public health facilities.

Backlash and Public Health Concerns

The directive sparked immediate backlash from public health advocates. Jennifer Herricks, a representative from Louisiana Families for Vaccines, expressed deep concern that the policy shift could lead to a resurgence of preventable diseases.

“We are very concerned for those in Louisiana who rely on vaccination drives for easy access to vaccines,” said Herricks. “Without these initiatives, vaccination rates will likely drop, increasing the risk of outbreaks.”

The New Orleans City Council responded by passing a resolution pledging continued support for local vaccination efforts. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the New Orleans Health Department, emphasized the importance of widespread vaccination in protecting public health.

“Vaccines have been a cornerstone of public health in America for over a century,” Avegno stated. “There’s no scientific debate—mass vaccination and community immunity save millions of lives. When vaccination rates drop, outbreaks worsen.”

Linking Policy Shift to Federal Leadership

Public health experts noted the timing of Abraham’s announcement, which coincided with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation in Washington. Avegno suggested the move was likely influenced by Kennedy’s long-standing opposition to vaccines.

Dr. Robert Collins, a political analyst from Dillard University, also attributed the decision to political motives. “This shift reflects the Louisiana State Government’s alignment with the Trump administration’s stance on federal health policies,” Collins said. “Abraham’s deep ties to the Republican Party and his history as a former congressman make it clear that this policy change is driven by political priorities rather than public health needs.”

As the debate over mass vaccination continues, public health officials warn that reduced vaccination efforts could have serious consequences for Louisiana’s health outcomes. For now, the state government insists that individuals should make their own informed decisions, while public health advocates remain concerned about the potential spread of misinformation and the decline in vaccination coverage.

