Luke Coutinho Dubs Makhana ‘The Great Indian Popcorn,’ Praises PM Modi For Fit India Movement | NXT Conclave

Luke Coutinho, Co-Founder, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems graced the NXT Conclave event held at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital on February 28, 2025. Coutinho laid emphasis on the superfood Makhana, Moringa, Amla, Turmeric, and Indian garam Masala.

Speaking at the event, Coutinho highlighted the he Modi lifestyle and urged to prioritize home cooked food and even urged men to cook.

‘We’re Aware Of The Signs Showing Us Chronic Stress Levels’

Luke Coutinho stated, “We have two categories of health in our world right now. We have complication where the latest trends are red light therapy, ice baths, longevity supplements and pills. And then we have a category which focuses on the full complication. Have we got the basic fundamentals right. What are these basic fundamentals that every one of us need. You, me, all our citizens across the country, in the world.”

He continued, “What are these fundamentals that we need? How do diseases start to get better when we use the best medication? But we also complemented with the right lifestyle. Very aware of emerging science is showing us the correlation of sleep deprivation with a suppressed immune system. We’re aware of the signs showing us chronic stress levels, the impact on cortisol, adrenaline, hormonal health and our immune system, and inflammation. We’re aware of a sedentary lifestyle and what it does for our immune system. And we’re also aware of extreme overtraining. Without the right nutrition. I would like to start off with our first pillar, which is nutrition. And today we are honored to discuss and unveil to you some of our hand-selected superfoods that grow in our own country. Selected by our Honorable Prime Minister Modi ji.

Luke Coutinho Mentions PM Modi

At the event, Luke Coutinho shared, “The United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, spearheaded by an honorable Prime Minister. India is the world’s largest producer of millets, 38.4% of the world’s total production. But why millets? A lot of people would say, but look, that’s a carbohydrate. Who said carbohydrates are bad? We have poor quality carbohydrates and we have the overconsumption of carbohydrates.”

He added, “We have an imbalance on our plates. We have more carbohydrates, but less protein. We have carbohydrates disguised in junk food and ultra processed. Let me make a correction. Because junk food is not food. So we have carbohydrates disguised in junk and ultra processed. When you look at millets agriculturally in our country, it’s favorable. But it is gluten free and fiber rich, low glycemic index, allowing our pre diabetics and diabetics to also have and consume balanced nutrition and balanced meals rich in minerals and antioxidants, something that we only need to maintain low inflammatory levels in the human body.”

Coutinho further shared, “It supports digestion, health and a healthy weight. It enhances cognitive function because of its rich constituency of potassium, magnesium and B vitamins that help you with your cognitive health. It’s an excellent choice for people across all ages, including students. In our country, we are finger millet, Pearl millet, also known as ragi, vajra, sorghum. At most of your meals, you would have had tasted some of these millets.

‘Makhana Can Match Up With Popcorn’

Luke Coutinho at the NXT Conclave shared, “Today, the second superfood, loved by a Prime Minister and by all of us as well, is Makhana Fox nuts. But it’s actually a seed. I love to call this the Great Indian Popcorn. If you’ve tasted Makhana, which is crunchy and it is made the right way, it can match up with popcorn. Calories. Protein, fiber. Very well balanced snack when it is paired with protein and the right ingredients.”

He added that coconut is an excellent snack option, especially for those with metabolic issues, due to its low glycemic index. As a complex carbohydrate rich in fiber, bioactive compounds, and B vitamins, it provides numerous health benefits. Preparing coconut as a snack is simple and quick—just roast it in pure ghee, a nutritious fat, along with a touch of turmeric, coconut oil, salt, and pepper.

While Makhana (fox nuts) is gaining popularity, it’s crucial to maintain its health benefits. Food manufacturers are urged to avoid adding unnecessary ingredients like sugars and chemicals that diminish its nutritional value. This superfood can be easily prepared at home, preserving its wholesome goodness.

‘Indians Are Chasing Blueberries, Blackberries And Raspberries’

He also said, “A lot of Indians are chasing blueberries and blackberries and raspberries. These are great fruits for you when you’re eating them in the country that they grow. We don’t have a lack of berries in our country. We have something called the Indian super berry called the amla. It’s got 6 to 8 more times more vitamin C than oranges. Antioxidants 17 times. Antioxidants more than pomegranates. The health benefits move on from lowering your LDL to your blood pressure. When we say anti-cancer properties, it does not mean by eating amla, your cancer will go away. Nutrition is supportive to cancer. It is not a replacement for your disease or your medication. It strengthens your bones and your oral health. We can consume it raw in the form of juices, powders, pickles and chutneys and candy with the healthy ingredients.

Every time I go to New York, which is probably once in 45 days to see my patients. I have a lot of people saying, hey, Luke, can you get me some H2 desi ghee? This is a superfood that originates in our country. It’s a cooking medium. It is called the food of gods because of its nutritional benefits. And it’s existed in our ancient Vedic systems and in modern medicine as one of the healthiest saturated fats.

‘You can never cook healthy food in ten minutes’

At the event, Luke Coutinho stated, “You can never cook healthy food in ten minutes. I want you to understand that when we are supporting the Prime Minister’s vision of overcoming obesity, it is the little things like this that will matter. Balance your macros India. We are a carb heavy nation. We have to increase our activity, reduce our carbs and have our macros balanced. Eat mindfully.”

He added, “Prioritize home cooked meals. It’s something that we call garcon Sana, which is your home food. Men learn to cook. Teach your sons how to cook. It’s such a beautiful stress relief activity to learn how to cook and cook your own meals and reduce oil. Cut it down by 10 to 15%. One of your meals can be steamed. One of your meals can be poached. This suggestion is by our honorable Prime Minister. Overcoming obesity or any disease will be synonymous with nutrition and movement.”

He further shared, “The Fit India movement, which is the brainchild of our Prime Minister, encourages every Indian citizen to take personal responsibility when it comes to our own fitness. Simple things. We’re not here to talk about complication. We’re here to talk about moving daily training holistically. What does that mean? You’re training for strength, muscle endurance, stamina, flexibility, mobility. These are not things that we think you need. This is what your human body needs every day. And so we got to train holistically. Mind body exercises like yoga pranayama meditation. If you didn’t have a one hour slot for your work, I’ll do 45 minutes. If you didn’t have 45 minutes, do 30 minutes.”

