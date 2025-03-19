Lung Cancer Can Be Relapsed, Scientists Uncover ‘Hidden’ Gene Triggering This

Patients with lung adenocarcinoma typically carry a mutation in the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) gene, making them eligible for targeted therapy using EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). However, many patients develop resistance to these drugs and experience an early relapse.

A team of Indian researchers has identified a key genetic factor responsible for the early recurrence of lung adenocarcinoma, one of the most common forms of lung cancer, particularly among non-smokers. This breakthrough could pave the way for more personalized treatments to delay or even prevent relapse in high-risk patients.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, primarily due to its late detection and high recurrence rates. According to a 2022 WHO report, India recorded 81,748 new lung cancer cases and 75,031 deaths, highlighting the disease’s severity.

What Did the Study Find?

The study, conducted by experts from Delhi University South Campus, Tata Memorial Centre (Mumbai), and One Cell Diagnostics (Pune), found that tumor suppressor genes (TSGs) play a crucial role in lung cancer recurrence.

Patients with lung adenocarcinoma typically carry a mutation in the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) gene, making them eligible for targeted therapy using EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). However, many patients develop resistance to these drugs and experience an early relapse.

By analyzing genetic data from 483 lung cancer patients, the researchers discovered that those who had additional mutations in 17 tumor suppressor genes (TSGs) had a significantly higher risk of relapse and lower survival rates.

Patients with both EGFR and TSG mutations had an average survival of 51.11 months, compared to 99.3 months for those without TSG mutations.

The time before the cancer started progressing again (progression-free survival) was also significantly shorter in patients with both mutations.

How Did the Researchers Conduct the Study?

To understand why some patients relapse sooner than others, the researchers performed detailed genetic sequencing on tumor samples from 16 patients before and after their cancer returned.

The study utilized liquid biopsy, a non-invasive blood test that detects cancer-related DNA fragments, allowing researchers to track the genetic evolution of tumors over time.

By analyzing 200 blood samples from 25 patients, they found that in patients who relapsed within 10 months of starting treatment, mutations in the 17 identified TSGs were already present and became more dominant over time.

Implications for Treatment: Can Relapse Be Prevented?

The findings suggest that identifying high-risk patients early on can help doctors tailor treatments to prevent or delay relapse.

“If doctors can identify patients with these additional tumor suppressor mutations early, they may be able to tailor treatments more effectively,” said Prof. Amit Dutt, a Tata Innovation Fellow and senior researcher in the study.

By incorporating comprehensive genomic profiling into routine cancer diagnostics, oncologists can modify treatment strategies—potentially using combination therapies or alternative drugs to counteract resistance mechanisms.

Understanding Lung Cancer Recurrence

Lung cancer can return in three primary ways:

Local recurrence: The cancer reappears in the lungs. Regional recurrence: The cancer spreads to nearby lymph nodes. Distant recurrence: The cancer spreads to other organs like the liver, bones, or brain.

The risk of recurrence varies based on cancer type and stage:

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): The most common type, accounting for 85% of lung cancer cases. Stage I NSCLC has a 33% recurrence rate, while Stage III has a 63% recurrence rate.

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC): A highly aggressive form. Even though it initially responds well to treatment, most patients experience a relapse within two years.

Lung Cancer in India

Lung cancer cases in India have shown a concerning upward trend, rising from 6.62 per 100,000 in 1990 to 7.7 per 100,000 in 2019, with projections indicating a further increase, especially in urban areas, by 2025. A Lancet study highlights a crucial distinction: lung cancer in India tends to develop nearly a decade earlier than in Western countries, with most cases diagnosed between the ages of 45 and 60. This earlier onset could be linked to environmental exposures, lifestyle factors, and genetic predispositions, emphasizing the need for early detection and preventive measures.

While tobacco remains the primary culprit, responsible for 87% of male and 85% of female lung cancer cases, other factors are increasingly contributing to the disease burden. Passive smoking, air pollution, and genetic mutations have emerged as significant risk factors, particularly among non-smokers. With rising pollution levels in India’s metropolitan cities and prolonged exposure to industrial emissions, the risk of developing lung cancer has expanded beyond active smokers. These findings underscore the urgent need for stricter air quality regulations, smoking cessation programs, and widespread genetic screening to mitigate the rising incidence of lung cancer.

