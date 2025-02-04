Lupin Receives Tentative USFDA Approval For HIV Drug

Lupin receives tentative USFDA approval for its generic HIV treatment, combining Darunavir, Cobicistat, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide. The drug, equivalent to Janssen's Symtuza, has significant U.S. market potential.

Lupin Ltd announced on Tuesday that it has secured tentative approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its generic version of a combination HIV treatment. The approval is for tablets containing Darunavir, Cobicistat, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide, which the company says is therapeutically equivalent to Janssen Products’ reference drug, Symtuza.

According to IQVIA data for the period ending December 2024, the combination tablet had an estimated annual market value of USD 1.374 billion in the U.S. Lupin, as the exclusive first-to-file applicant, will manufacture the product at its facility in Nagpur, India.

Although Lupin did not disclose the approval immediately as it did not meet the criteria for material disclosure under SEBI’s listing rules, it emphasized that it makes timely disclosures for material events.

Following the announcement, Lupin’s stock rose by 3.5%, closing at ₹2,103 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

