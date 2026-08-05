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Home > Health News > Maharashtra Crackdown Against Analog Paneer? What Is It And How It’s Made

Maharashtra Crackdown Against Analog Paneer? What Is It And How It’s Made

Maharashtra has banned analog paneer over consumer safety concerns. Learn what analog paneer is, how it differs from real paneer, why the state imposed the ban, and whether it is safe.

What Is Analog Paneer? Representatives Image: Unsplash
What Is Analog Paneer? Representatives Image: Unsplash

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 11:26 IST

Maharashtra has slapped a complete ban on analog paneer, making it the second state in the country to do so after Chhattisgarh. The order, signed off by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on July 30, shuts down the manufacture, sale, storage, transport and distribution of this artificial, nondairy version of paneer across the state, with the rule kicking in immediately.

Why The Ban?

The state government’s reasoning centres on public health. Officials at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have made clear that the real problem isn’t analog paneer existing at all. It’s the fact that it’s routinely passed off as the genuine dairy product. Doing so, the FDA says, amounts to misleading customers and counts as an unfair trade practice under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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The Penalties

Breaking the rule brings punishment that depends on how serious the offence is: up to six months in jail, or a fine as steep as Rs 1 lakh. If someone actually dies from eating unsafe food, the law goes much further, calling for life imprisonment and a fine of at least Rs 10 lakh.

How Analog Paneer Is Made, And How It Differs From The Real Paneer?

Real paneer is simple: milk is curdled and the solids are pressed into blocks, using nothing but milk and a curdling agent. Analog paneer takes a shortcut around most of that process. It usually leans on vegetable fats like palm oil, mixed with milk powder or milk solids, along with starch and emulsifiers, to copy the look and feel of real paneer at a much lower price. It ends up looking and slicing almost like the genuine article, but it falls short nutritionally, with protein and vitamin B12 levels well below what dairy paneer actually delivers.

Is It Safe To Eat?

Legally, analog paneer isn’t banned everywhere in India. It can be sold as long as it’s clearly labelled as nondairy or analog. The danger, health experts say, lies in it being served or sold as the real thing without disclosure, leaving consumers unaware of what they’re actually eating.

The issue isn’t new to Maharashtra’s political circles either. Legislators raised it in the state assembly last year, pushing for an outright ban. With this order now in force, the government is positioning the move as a decisive step toward protecting consumer health.

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Maharashtra Crackdown Against Analog Paneer? What Is It And How It’s Made

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Maharashtra Crackdown Against Analog Paneer? What Is It And How It’s Made

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Maharashtra Crackdown Against Analog Paneer? What Is It And How It’s Made
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