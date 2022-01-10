India on Monday reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours since Sunday morning. Union Health Ministry has informed that the daily positivity rate in the country has soared to 13.29%.

India on Monday reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours since Sunday morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).

Union Health Ministry also informed that the daily positivity rate in the country has soared to 13.29%, while the weekly positivity rate is at 7.29%.

As the Covid-19 cases increase, here is all that you need to know regarding the mask protocols for Covid-19 patients and their caregivers, according to the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: