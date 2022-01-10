India on Monday reported 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours since Sunday morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported so far. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513).
Union Health Ministry also informed that the daily positivity rate in the country has soared to 13.29%, while the weekly positivity rate is at 7.29%.
As the Covid-19 cases increase, here is all that you need to know regarding the mask protocols for Covid-19 patients and their caregivers, according to the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:
- The patient should at all times use a triple-layer medical mask. They should discard the mask after 8 hours of use or earlier if the mask becomes wet or is visibly soiled.
- The caregiver should wear a triple layer medical mask.
- In the event of the caregiver entering the room, both caregiver and patient may preferably consider using N-95 masks.
- Front portion of the mask should not be touched or handled during use.
- If the mask gets wet or dirty with secretions, it must be changed immediately.
- Mask should be discarded after cutting them to pieces and putting them in a paper bag for a minimum of 72 hours. Hands must be thoroughly cleaned after disposal of the mask.
- Triple-layer medical mask should be used while cleaning or handling surfaces, clothing or linen used by the patient.
- The used masks of COVID-19 patients should be treated as biomedical waste and disposed of accordingly by collecting the same in a yellow bag and handed over to the waste collector separately.