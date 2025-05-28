Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
  Maternal Mental Health Declines, Study Reveals Shocking Data For Mothers' Health In The US

Maternal Mental Health Declines, Study Reveals Shocking Data For Mothers’ Health In The US

A recent JAMA Internal Medicine Study reveals a disturbing decline in mental health between 2016 and 2023 for mothers in the United States. This study examined a sample of 1,98,417 mothers with children aged 17 and under, including single mothers and those with lower socioeconomic status. It used a four-point scale to interpret health outcomes, […]

Maternal Mental Health Declines, Study Reveals Shocking Data For Mothers’ Health In The US


A recent JAMA Internal Medicine Study reveals a disturbing decline in mental health between 2016 and 2023 for mothers in the United States.

This study examined a sample of 1,98,417 mothers with children aged 17 and under, including single mothers and those with lower socioeconomic status. It used a four-point scale to interpret health outcomes, with categories such as excellent, very good, good and fair/poor.

Concerningly, the findings report a sharp drop in maternal mental health, with only 25.8% reporting “excellent” mental health is 2023, down from 38.4% in 2016. Additionally, the percentage of mothers reporting “fair” or “poor” mental health rose from 5.5% to 8.5% and “good” rose from 18.8% to 26.1%.

Physical health also declined with 15% fewer mothers reporting “excellent” physical health and more women reporting just “good” health.

“We found a dramatic increase in mothers reporting fair or poor health — a 64% increase,” Jamie Daw, lead author of the study and assistant professor at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, told ABC News. “These declines originated before the pandemic, suggesting this is due to broader societal and population level factors.”

Moreover, the authors of the study noted “Mental health declines occurred broadly across socioeconomic groups, with significantly poorer status among US-born mothers, single parents, less educated individuals, and those with publicly insured or uninsured children”.

What this means 

Experts warn that worsening maternal mental health can have a ripple effect across generations. Poor mental health in mothers is linked to problems during childbirth, early childhood development, and long-term physical and mental health of children. As we know, the data on general maternal physical and mental health is lacking, especially when it comes to single parents and those of lower socioeconomic status.

These findings add urgency to the national conversation about parents’ mental health. Most research has focused on mothers around childbirth, but this study suggests parental support needs to be extended beyond the postpartum period.

Sia Gupta

Sia Gupta

Sia Gupta

