Measles Outbreak Hits West Texas County With High Vaccine Exemption Rates

According to the Texas Department of Health, several individuals have required hospitalization, including two children treated in Lubbock who have since been discharged. The

A measles outbreak has swept through Gaines County, West Texas, with 24 cases reported since late January. The county, which has one of the state’s highest vaccine exemption rates, has seen the majority of cases among unvaccinated, school-aged children.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the Texas Department of Health, several individuals have required hospitalization, including two children treated in Lubbock who have since been discharged. The department confirmed on Tuesday that nine of the 24 cases resulted in hospitalization.

“All cases are unvaccinated and residents of Gaines County,” the health department stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Possible Link to Religious Schools

Preliminary investigations suggest some cases may be connected to private religious schools in the district, although the exact source of the outbreak remains under review. Zach Holbrooks, director of the South Plains Public Health District, said that while not all cases appear linked, health officials are analyzing exposure sites and patient backgrounds.

Texas law permits vaccine exemptions for schoolchildren based on religious or personal beliefs. Gaines County has a particularly high exemption rate, with nearly 14% of students from kindergarten to 12th grade opting out of vaccinations last year. A significant number of children in the area are also homeschooled.

Containment Efforts Underway

In response to the outbreak, health authorities have set up measles vaccination clinics for residents. Officials emphasized the importance of immunization, noting that two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine provide highly effective protection against measles.

“The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of the MMR vaccine,” the health department said in a statement.

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash that starts on the face before spreading across the body. The virus is highly contagious, capable of surviving in the air for up to two hours. Up to 90% of unvaccinated individuals exposed to the virus are likely to become infected.

A Broader Trend

The recent outbreak reflects a resurgence of measles cases across the U.S. and worldwide. Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, thanks to widespread vaccination efforts. However, in 2019, the country experienced its largest outbreak since 1992, with over 1,200 cases reported—nearly 90% of which involved unvaccinated individuals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently warned of rising global measles cases, with over 100,000 children dying from the disease in 2023. Severe complications include hospitalization, particularly among children under five.

Despite scientific consensus on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, misinformation continues to spread online. Anti-vaccine rhetoric persists on social media, with some users promoting false claims linking the MMR vaccine to conditions like autism—a claim thoroughly debunked by numerous studies.

Health Officials Urge Vaccination

While vaccine skepticism remains a challenge, health experts stress that immunization is crucial to prevent future outbreaks. “The measles vaccine has saved more lives than any other vaccine in the past 50 years,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Public health officials are continuing to monitor the situation in Gaines County while encouraging residents to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their families.