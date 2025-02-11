Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Measles Outbreak Hits West Texas County With High Vaccine Exemption Rates

According to the Texas Department of Health, several individuals have required hospitalization, including two children treated in Lubbock who have since been discharged. The

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Measles Outbreak Hits West Texas County With High Vaccine Exemption Rates


A measles outbreak has swept through Gaines County, West Texas, with 24 cases reported since late January. The county, which has one of the state’s highest vaccine exemption rates, has seen the majority of cases among unvaccinated, school-aged children.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the Texas Department of Health, several individuals have required hospitalization, including two children treated in Lubbock who have since been discharged. The department confirmed on Tuesday that nine of the 24 cases resulted in hospitalization.

“All cases are unvaccinated and residents of Gaines County,” the health department stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Possible Link to Religious Schools
Preliminary investigations suggest some cases may be connected to private religious schools in the district, although the exact source of the outbreak remains under review. Zach Holbrooks, director of the South Plains Public Health District, said that while not all cases appear linked, health officials are analyzing exposure sites and patient backgrounds.

Texas law permits vaccine exemptions for schoolchildren based on religious or personal beliefs. Gaines County has a particularly high exemption rate, with nearly 14% of students from kindergarten to 12th grade opting out of vaccinations last year. A significant number of children in the area are also homeschooled.

Containment Efforts Underway
In response to the outbreak, health authorities have set up measles vaccination clinics for residents. Officials emphasized the importance of immunization, noting that two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine provide highly effective protection against measles.

“The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of the MMR vaccine,” the health department said in a statement.

Measles symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash that starts on the face before spreading across the body. The virus is highly contagious, capable of surviving in the air for up to two hours. Up to 90% of unvaccinated individuals exposed to the virus are likely to become infected.

A Broader Trend
The recent outbreak reflects a resurgence of measles cases across the U.S. and worldwide. Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, thanks to widespread vaccination efforts. However, in 2019, the country experienced its largest outbreak since 1992, with over 1,200 cases reported—nearly 90% of which involved unvaccinated individuals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently warned of rising global measles cases, with over 100,000 children dying from the disease in 2023. Severe complications include hospitalization, particularly among children under five.

Despite scientific consensus on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, misinformation continues to spread online. Anti-vaccine rhetoric persists on social media, with some users promoting false claims linking the MMR vaccine to conditions like autism—a claim thoroughly debunked by numerous studies.

Health Officials Urge Vaccination
While vaccine skepticism remains a challenge, health experts stress that immunization is crucial to prevent future outbreaks. “The measles vaccine has saved more lives than any other vaccine in the past 50 years,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

Public health officials are continuing to monitor the situation in Gaines County while encouraging residents to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their families.

Filed under

Measles Outbreak Hits West Texas

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl 2025

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl...

Trump Proposes U.S. Control Over Gaza, Suggests Relocating Palestinians to Neighboring Countries

Trump Proposes U.S. Control Over Gaza, Suggests Relocating Palestinians to Neighboring Countries

Samay Raina Unfollows Everyone But ONLY Follows Rakhi Sawant On Instagram

Samay Raina Unfollows Everyone But ONLY Follows Rakhi Sawant On Instagram

‘Seems Like An Agenda’: Dhruv Rathee Backs Ranveer And Samay Over Sex With Parents Remarks

‘Seems Like An Agenda’: Dhruv Rathee Backs Ranveer And Samay Over Sex With Parents Remarks

‘Perfect Time To Invest In India’: PM Modi At 14th India-France CEO Forum

‘Perfect Time To Invest In India’: PM Modi At 14th India-France CEO Forum

Entertainment

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl 2025

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl

Samay Raina Unfollows Everyone But ONLY Follows Rakhi Sawant On Instagram

Samay Raina Unfollows Everyone But ONLY Follows Rakhi Sawant On Instagram

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian And Top YouTube Creator?

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox