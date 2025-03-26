Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Health»
  • Men Are More Prone To Cancer Than Women In Maharashtra: Health Minister Prakash Abitkar

Men Are More Prone To Cancer Than Women In Maharashtra: Health Minister Prakash Abitkar

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, in a written reply to the state assembly, shared cancer statistics from the Population-Based Cancer Registry (2012-16).

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, in a written reply to the state assembly, shared cancer statistics from the Population-Based Cancer Registry (2012-16). The report shows a cancer rate of 91.1 per million in men and 89.8 per million in women.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

These figures highlight the growing health burden of cancer in Maharashtra, emphasizing the need for enhanced early detection, treatment facilities, and awareness campaigns. While the government has been working on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, experts suggest that lifestyle changes, pollution control, and increased screenings could play a crucial role in reducing cancer cases.

The state health department is expected to introduce further measures to combat the rising trend, with a focus on preventive healthcare and improved access to medical services for affected individuals.

Also Read: Crowd Fueled Up To Grab ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ Alcohol In Noida: Watch

Filed under

cancer Maharashtra Health Minister

Pakistan and IMF

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $7 Billion EFF, $1.3 Billion RSF
Pierre Poilievre denies c

Canadian LOP Pierre Poilievre Rejects Allegations Of Indian Interference In Conservative Leadership Race
Malayalam superstar Mohan

Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate
newsx

Melania Trump $100,000 Dior Wedding Dress Up For Auction On eBay For Half The Price?
newsx

‘I Was Not Allowed To Speak’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
The U.S. has classified I

U.S. Intelligence Report Links India To Fentanyl Trafficking Supply Chain, Alongside China
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $7 Billion EFF, $1.3 Billion RSF

Pakistan, IMF Reach Staff-Level Agreement On $7 Billion EFF, $1.3 Billion RSF

Canadian LOP Pierre Poilievre Rejects Allegations Of Indian Interference In Conservative Leadership Race

Canadian LOP Pierre Poilievre Rejects Allegations Of Indian Interference In Conservative Leadership Race

Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate

Here’s Why Mohanlal’s Sabarimala Puja For Mammootty Triggers Religious Debate

Melania Trump $100,000 Dior Wedding Dress Up For Auction On eBay For Half The Price?

Melania Trump $100,000 Dior Wedding Dress Up For Auction On eBay For Half The Price?

‘I Was Not Allowed To Speak’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

‘I Was Not Allowed To Speak’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Entertainment

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

French Star Gérard Depardieu Admits ‘I Grabbed Her Hips’, Denies Sexual Assault Allegations In Court

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

Selena Gomez Speaks On Women Facing Social Media Negativity, ‘Avoiding Negativity Isn’t As Simple’

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk