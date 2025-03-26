Men Are More Prone To Cancer Than Women In Maharashtra: Health Minister Prakash Abitkar

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar, in a written reply to the state assembly, shared cancer statistics from the Population-Based Cancer Registry (2012-16).

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar informed Maharashtra assembly in a written reply that as per report of population-based cancer registry in the state (2012-16), Maharashtra has cancer occurrence rate of 91.1 per million in men and 89.8 per million in women. Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2025

These figures highlight the growing health burden of cancer in Maharashtra, emphasizing the need for enhanced early detection, treatment facilities, and awareness campaigns. While the government has been working on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, experts suggest that lifestyle changes, pollution control, and increased screenings could play a crucial role in reducing cancer cases.

The state health department is expected to introduce further measures to combat the rising trend, with a focus on preventive healthcare and improved access to medical services for affected individuals.

