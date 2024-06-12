Men Specific Cancer Types That Cannot be Ignored, Know Its Causes and Symptoms

In the field of cancer and cancer prevention, society is gradually understanding that it is possible to shift focus and pay attention to types of cancers that are more characteristic of men. Whether it is prostate cancer or testicular cancer, it is essential to have proper knowledge of these diseases, their treatments, and measures to prevent them to ensure men’s health and well-being are protected.

Prostate Cancer-

Prostate cancer is the third most prevalent carcinoma in men, and it commonly develops in males who are above fifty years old. One of the main male reproductive glands that produces seminal fluid is the prostate gland and this may develop into a tumor by putting up cancerous cells. It may involve pain or a burning sensation while passing urine, blood in the urine or semen, problems with erection, and pain in the pelvic region.

Prostate cancer therapies include; Incurable prostate cancer is treated with radiation therapy or with chemotherapy medicines depending on the stages or the progression of the disease. In organ-confined early prostate cancer, options to consider include: watchful waiting, radiation therapy, or surgical removal of the gland (prostatectomy). However, if the cancer is advanced and has metastasized, then hormone therapy or treatment utilizing chemotherapy or targeted therapy might be used to halt the progression of cancer.

Symptoms- Prostate cancer signs that patients may manifest include hesitancy or difficulty urinating, painful or burning feeling during urination, noticeable presence of blood in the urine and semen, impotence, and pain in the pelvic region. It is essential for early palpation by Digital Rectal Examination (DRE) and PSA test to ensure early treatment and management of the disease.

Early intervention strategies regarding the prevention of prostate cancer are majorly concentrated on behavioural changes and screening. It was not recommended that men who wish to lower their probability of developing prostate cancer lead an inactive lifestyle and be overweight while also having a diet high in fat and low in vegetables and whole grains. Also, annual tests such as digital rectal examination and Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) that should be conducted periodically can be recommended.

Must Read- ‘From Scorching Heat To Cultural Splendor: Navigating Greece’s Challenges And Charms’

Testicular Cancer-

Testicular cancer is a disease that appears in young and middle-aged men and this disease is most frequent in the age range of 15 to 35 years. This type of cancer starts in the testes, which are the organs in males that are responsible for the production of male sperm and sex hormones. Some signs may be a lump or feeling of hardness in the testicles, a sense of heaviness or occasional aching in the scrotal sac, and pain in the groin regions.

Treatment for testicular cancer may include surgery in which the testicle is removed (radical inguinal orchiectomy). If for instance, the cancer has affected other areas of the body in addition to the testicle, other treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy are used. The survival rate of testicular cancer is comparatively high if the disease is diagnosed in its early stages and subsequently treated.

Symptoms- A commonly observed sign is the presence of a lump or hardness in one of the testicles, discomfort in the scrotum, or pain in the groin or lower stomach. Other symptoms could be swelling or pain in the testicles and the scrotum, and sometimes, breast tissue enlargement or tenderness. Regular examination through self-check is highly effective when done early and this has a very high survival rate.

There are methods of preventing testicular cancer but most of them are only in the form of self-examination. Boys should practice testicular self-examinations to check for any irregularities or shifts in size, shape, or contour of the testicles. This means that there is an increased possibility of early diagnosis through self-examination and therefore increased chances of early treatment and healing.

Penile Cancer-

Penile cancer is a fairly uncommon type of cancer that develops in the penis tissues. It is usually felt as a sore or a small hard knob-like structure on the skin of the penis or as an open wound with some discharge or blood stain and may also change the colour and texture of the skin of the penis region. Penile cancer risk factors include smoking, lack of hygiene, HPV, and a history of phimosis.

The penile cancer treatment usually entails the surgical removal of cancerous tissue. In severe cases, treatment may involve partial or total penectomy which involves the removal of the part or the entire penis respectively. If the cancer has affected other organs or the nearby lymph nodes as well, then other treatments like Chemotherapy or Radiation therapy may be prescribed.

Symptoms- Some of these signs include the formation of a growth or a sore on the penis as well as any changes in the skin colour, width and even the presence of a lump. Other symptoms may include a thick, cloudy, and foul-smelling discharge, the appearance of blood while urinating, and rubbing pain around the area. Special attention should be paid to early diagnosis and early treatment to get better results.

Some of the primary penetrations to perianal malignancies are aimed at avoiding some risky elements and practising repeated washing. Not smoking, not engaging in unprotected sex to keep off the Human papillomavirus, and washing the penis properly can also minimize the chances of developing cancer. Also to make it easy to attend to any issues the body might be going through, people should be encouraged to undergo routine health checks and screening.

In conclusion, it is also widely experienced among men and women; however, it is crucial to identify and combat particular types of cancer that affect males. It is therefore important for men to know the risk factors, signs and symptoms, treatment and management of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and penile cancer, and preventive measures that can be taken to ensure minimal occurrences. Education, awareness, and access to quality healthcare services then informed may help to lower the cancer-related burden and outcomes of this disease on males across the world.

Also Read- ‘Inside iOS 18: A Deep Dive Into The Game-Changing Features And Innovations’

Show Full Article