Men Who Have Never Done Masturbation Reveal Their Reasons For An Orgasm-Free Life

Masturbation is nearly universal, yet some men claim they’ve never done it—even once. Their reasons, ranging from religious beliefs to fear of addiction, reveal the complex relationship individuals have with self-pleasure.

Masturbation is a common practice worldwide, with its roots traced back to primates over 40 million years ago. However, a small group of men claim they have never engaged in self-pleasure and have shared their reasons anonymously on Reddit.

Personal Beliefs and Lifestyle Choices

A 27-year-old man explains that he has never felt the urge to masturbate due to his active lifestyle. “I keep myself busy, I exercise a lot, and the idea of ‘doing it with hands’ is a turn-off,” he shares. He also believes masturbation constitutes cheating, adding, “If I had sex with someone, my mind would consider [masturbation] as cheating on my future wife… I believe in sex after marriage.”

Similarly, a 19-year-old attributes his abstinence to a strict religious upbringing. “My incredibly conservative Christian parents stigmatized the idea of any kind of sexual activity, so I spent most of my life not even knowing how to masturbate,” he reveals. While he has continued his “streak of no masturbation” out of habit, college life has made him question his stance. “Masturbation is a frequent topic in the dorms, and it is incredibly awkward for me. I’ve been thinking about trying it for the first time, if only to stymie the awkwardness.”

Another college-aged Redditor says that, growing up religious, he saw masturbation as “dirty” and “undignified.” Over time, this perspective evolved into a source of pride. “I developed a weird sense of pride knowing that I’m one of the very few heterosexual males that has never masturbated.” He also admits to fearing addiction, saying, “I have no willpower, and I worry that if I start, I won’t be able to stop.”

Scientific Insights on Masturbation Habits

Masturbation is widely practiced. A 2018 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that 92% of men have masturbated at least once in their lifetime. According to the National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior, frequency varies: about a quarter of men aged 18–59 masturbate a few times per month to weekly, around 20% do so two to three times a week, and fewer than 20% exceed four times a week. Older men are more likely to report no masturbation in the past year.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia states that boys typically begin masturbating between ages 9 and 11. A 2023 Indiana University study found that the most common reasons for abstaining include lack of interest, being in a committed relationship, moral or religious conflicts, and personal discomfort.

Struggles with Masturbation Addiction

While some men choose abstinence, others engage in self-pleasure frequently, sometimes excessively. In separate Reddit threads, individuals discuss concerns about masturbation addiction.

One Redditor describes his struggles, explaining that he began masturbating regularly and watching pornography at a young age. “Now I do it daily, but at my worst, I was pleasuring myself up to five times a day.” He views masturbation as a “coping mechanism to drum up some cheap dopamine” to deal with anxiety and depression. Although he has attempted to stop, he finds the urges overwhelming.

A 22-year-old man from India recounts a similar experience, saying he started masturbating at age 12 and now does so up to three times a day. “It has affected my college work and made it difficult to maintain romantic relationships,” he admits.

Expert Opinions on Masturbation’s Impact

Experts from the telehealth company Hims identify signs of excessive masturbation, including visible symptoms such as skin irritation and injury. “Redness, bleeding, raw skin, and painful erections are signs that someone may be overdoing it,” they warn.

An expert from Maximus, a men’s sexual health website, highlights both positive and negative aspects of masturbation. “On the positive side, it helps maintain sexual function and may improve erectile function. Regular sexual activity, including masturbation, can keep the sexual response system active and healthy,” they explain.

However, excessive masturbation and pornography use can have downsides. “It may lead to decreased sexual desire with partners or difficulties with arousal and orgasm during partnered sex. Maintaining balance and listening to one’s body’s needs is crucial.”

When it comes to frequency, the expert emphasizes that there is no universal standard. “What’s most important is that masturbation doesn’t interfere with daily life or sexual relationships. Some studies suggest that optimizing testosterone levels can enhance libido, erectile function, and overall sexual satisfaction.”

A Personal Choice

Masturbation is a deeply personal decision influenced by lifestyle, upbringing, beliefs, and mental health. Whether choosing abstinence or struggling with compulsion, individuals navigate their relationship with self-pleasure in unique ways. While science provides insight, the most important factor remains an individual’s well-being and comfort with their choices.

