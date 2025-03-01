Home
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Microplastics Are One of the Biggest Threats to Humankind: Seabin CEO Pete Ceglinsky at NXT Conclave 2025

Seabin CEO Pete Ceglinsky delivered a keynote address discussing microplastics, plastic pollution problems, solutions, and the future of water, on the second day of the NXT Conclave 2025 organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Seabin CEO Pete Ceglinsky, who came up with a technology that clears out garbage from rivers and oceans, on Saturday delivered a keynote address discussing microplastics, plastic pollution problems, solutions, and the future of water, on the second day of the NXT Conclave 2025 organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Ceglinsky began his address by underlining that the problem of plastic pollution is that it is inside all of us, and said, “So microplastics (that are present) in our brains, in our hearts, in breast milk, placenta, and human testicles, it’s plastic pollution. There are two problems: one is a chemical. So chemicals are leaking from plastics directly into our bodies. But the second problem, which is the scariest, is that microplastics in our bloodstream and in our arteries are tiny.”

Stressing that the inflammation caused by microplastics is causing stress and in some cases, leading to cancer, the Seabin CEO highlighted how a fleet of rubbish bins that his company puts in the waters in Sydney, Australia helps filter 481,000,000l of water per year, capturing microplastics, bottles, all sorts of stuff.

“We created a lab, we employ scientists to analyze the data of what we do”, he said.

Noting that microplastics are often also present in our bloodstream, he asserted that the stuff is in our food, and in our water. “We’re capturing plastics down to one millimeter or less by filtering the water. So we’re capturing 20 kilos, 40 kilos, microplastics. We cannot deploy this technology in a river or a lake or anywhere with high volume of plastic pollution. So the way that we do this is we deploy 24 units across Sydney Harbor, which is serviced daily”, he said, while highlighting that his company filtered 9.3 billion liters of seawater every year for microplastics and plastic pollution.

Utilizing the data to support policy, create legislation, enforce and monitor is the real solution to plastic pollution, he said.

It’s quite clear that Sabin uses technology and hardware to clean up, but the data system, we believe, is the one that has the most power, he stated further while asserting that “this is the power that can make the change that we all want to see”.

Pointing out that the biggest challenge for the startup is “creating profitability and a commercial business model to fix nature”, he said, “So from all of this, the biggest learnings that we have is that data is king.”

Ceglinsky shared insights, suggesting that with every one millimeter increase in rain, the amount of microplastics captured in Sydney Harbor increases by an estimated 27 percent. “Optimizing how much was captured, how many liters of water was filtered, all sorts of stuff. We created a pollution index to understand what the quality of the water is like in different locations”, he said.

Revealing that the statup currently has 24 categories, he stressed microplastics is number one. “Microplastics, I believe, is going to be one of the biggest threats that we have to humankind, which will possibly surpass climate because microplastics, again, is in all of us. This is a health problem.”

ALSO READ: When World Burnt Fuel to Reach Moon, We Found Slingshot Mechanisms’: Experts Reveal What Lies Ahead in Defense & Space At NXT Conclave 2025

