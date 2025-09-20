LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Health > MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology

MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology

MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 16:25:09 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 20: Surat isn’t just about diamonds and textiles anymore. From September 19–21, 2025, it’s the epicentre of dermatology, hosting MIDDERMACON 2025, the 13th Midterm Annual Conference of IADVL. Think science, skill, and a dash of spectacle.

Surat Sets the Stage for Knowledge

MIDDERMACON 2025 lands at Avadh Utopia Club, Surat, bringing nearly 800 delegates from across India under one roof. And yes, it’s the first time Gujarat is hosting 12 live hands-on workshops covering Botox, Fillers, Lasers, Chemical Peels, Body Contouring, Microblading, Dermatosurgery, Vitiligo Surgery, Skin Boosters, Thread Lifting, Hair Transplant, Practice Management, and Artificial Intelligence in dermatology.

In short, it’s not your average lecture series. It is advanced skin and hair science in action.

Debate in Dermatology: Science Meets Opinion

The conference theme isn’t just fancy words. “Debate in Dermatology: Where Science and Opinions Collide” challenges delegates to question assumptions, cross-check evidence, and innovate. Over three days, participants will dive into:

  • Keynote lectures by top dermatologists
  • Panel discussions that won’t hold back
  • Paper presentations and poster sessions
  • Interactive modules covering every dermatology angle

It’s all about bridging scientific evidence and clinical opinions, because the best breakthroughs happen when egos and ideas collide.

Hands-On Workshops: Science You Can Touch

MIDDERMACON 2025 isn’t just about talking. For the first time in Gujarat:

  • Botox & Fillers: Master subtle, transformative techniques
  • Laser & RF therapies: From scars to pigmentation, the tech is here
  • Dermatosurgery & Vitiligo Surgery: Advanced, life-changing procedures
  • Hair Restoration & PRP: For thinning tresses and rejuvenated skin
  • Exosomes Therapy: Cutting-edge regenerative science
  • Thread Lifting & Skin Boosters: Aesthetic upgrades without surgery
  • AI in Dermatology: Smart tools for more innovative practice

It is not fluff. Every workshop offers skills that translate directly into better patient care.

Benefits for the Public

Yes, this is a doctor’s conference. But make no mistake, it benefits society too. Skin and hair health matters, and here’s what patients can look forward to:

  • PRP Therapy: Regrow hair, rejuvenate skin
  • Dermatosurgery: Fix scars, tumours, and blemishes
  • Vitiligo Surgery: Renew hope for patients with pigment loss
  • Exosomes Therapy: Next-gen regenerative treatments
  • Energy-Based Devices: Lasers, RF, IPL, MNRF for scars and aesthetics

India is showing the world that dermatology innovation isn’t confined to metro hospitals; it’s coming to cities like Surat.

Culture Meets Science

Science is serious. But the evenings at MIDDERMACON 2025 promise something else: cultural programs on September 19 and 20 that will make delegates remember Surat not just for learning, but for experience.

Because why shouldn’t a medical conference have a little flair?

India on the Dermatology Map

It isn’t just a conference. It’s a statement: India is at the forefront of global dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Surat’s hosting of MIDDERMACON 2025 is a milestone in knowledge, healthcare, and innovation.

For local doctors, it’s a chance to network, learn, and showcase Gujarat as more than industrial; it’s brilliant, sophisticated, and scientifically profound.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Rahul, Kharge Slams PM Modi, His Govt After US President Trump Announces $1,00,000 H-1B Visa Fee
Can You Remove Clothes From The Given Pic? Creepy Prompts Given To Gemini, Here’s How The AI Responded
"Wait for him to get some wisdom": Chhattisgarh Dy CM slams Trump over H-1B visa fee hike
Sputnik India Launches Branded Train On Delhi Metro Yellow Line
Kavitha Slams Revanth Reddy Over Almatti Project, Demands Strong Action

LATEST NEWS

Long-term review of Oppo K13 Turbo Pro: A gamer's true delight?
Asia Cup: Andy Pycroft to serve as match referee for India vs Pakistan Super Fours clash
Cyberattack Hits Major European Airports, Air India Issues Advisory: ‘Passengers Flying With Us…’
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 1 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online
MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology
Over 1,800 flights disrupted at Dallas airports due to telecom outage
Meet New Quasi-Moon Discovered Around Earth, Remained Unnoticed For 60 Years Due To…
Nagarjuna announces re-release date of his 1989 film 'Siva' on father's 101st birth anniversary
Asia Cup 2025: Team India’s All Rounder Health Under Monitor As India Faces Pakistan Tomorrow
IEM Kolkata Hosts Global IEM-HEALS Health Summit 2025
MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology
MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology
MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology
MIDDERMACON 2025: Surat’s Bold Leap in Dermatology

QUICK LINKS