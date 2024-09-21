Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Migraine Relief: New Drugs Vs Cheap Painkillers

A recent global study raises questions about the effectiveness of costly, modern migraine medications, revealing that they don't work better than traditional painkillers.

Migraine Relief: New Drugs Vs Cheap Painkillers

A recent global study raises questions about the effectiveness of costly, modern migraine medications, revealing that they don’t work better than traditional painkillers. In fact, older treatments known as triptans are proving to be more effective.

The Widespread Issue of Migraines

Migraines are a serious concern, impacting at least one in seven adults around the world, according to the World Health Organization. They are particularly prevalent among women, who experience them at rates up to three times higher than men. Finding effective treatment is essential, as migraines can disrupt daily life significantly.

Tried and True: Traditional Treatments

For many years, affordable pain relievers like aspirin and ibuprofen have been the standard for migraine management. In addition, triptans medications that enhance blood flow in the brain have been widely used and recommended by healthcare professionals.

The New Wave of Medications

Recently, a new class of migraine treatments called gepants has made its way to the market. Medications such as rimegepant (branded as Vydura by Pfizer) and ubrogepant (marketed as Ubrelvy by Abbvie) have been hailed as significant advancements. With pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in their development Pfizer acquired Biohaven, the maker of rimegepant, for over $10 billion these drugs have gained considerable attention.

MUST  READ: Nipah Outbreak: 175 Contacts Identified, 126 In High-Risk Category, Reveals Health Minister Veena George

Study Results: Comparing Efficacy

The meta-analysis reviewed 137 clinical trials involving 17 different migraine treatments and nearly 90,000 participants. The findings showed that newer, more expensive drugs like rimegepant, ubrogepant, and lasmiditan (which may cause drowsiness) were no more effective than standard pain relievers such as paracetamol and anti-inflammatory drugs. On the other hand, triptans older medications like eletriptan, rizatriptan, sumatriptan, and zolmitriptan outperformed the newer options.

Triptans: An Underutilized Resource

Despite their effectiveness, triptans are still underused in practice. The researchers suggest that doctors should prioritize these treatments for managing migraines. For patients who have heart issues and can’t take triptans, traditional painkillers like aspirin or ibuprofen are recommended instead.

Guidance for Migraine Management

The newer gepants should be viewed as a third-line treatment option, emphasizing the need for a more thoughtful approach to migraine care.

This analysis challenges the assumption that modern migraine medications are always the best option. With evidence pointing to the continued effectiveness of older treatments like triptans, it’s vital for healthcare providers to prioritize these options. For those suffering from migraines, understanding the full range of treatment possibilities can lead to better outcomes and improved quality of life.

ALSO READ: New Covid-19 Variant XEC Rapidly Spreads Across 27 Countries, Experts Warn of Its Potential Dominance

Filed under

Affordable Pain Relief Budget Painkillers Cost Effective Migraine Relief Migraine Drugs Painkiller Effectiveness

Also Read

How Genetic Testing Impacts Marriage In UAE

How Genetic Testing Impacts Marriage In UAE

Not Aware Of Shakib Al Hasan’s Injury: Bangladesh’s Batting Coach

Not Aware Of Shakib Al Hasan’s Injury: Bangladesh’s Batting Coach

Coffee And Metabolic Health: What You Need To Know

Coffee And Metabolic Health: What You Need To Know

After Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon Announces India Tour

After Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon Announces India Tour

US Presidential Debate: Harris Accepts CNN Invitation, Again Challenging Trump

US Presidential Debate: Harris Accepts CNN Invitation, Again Challenging Trump

Entertainment

After Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon Announces India Tour

After Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon Announces India Tour

‘Devara’: Andhra Pradesh Government Approves Hike In Ticket Prices

‘Devara’: Andhra Pradesh Government Approves Hike In Ticket Prices

Karan Johar In Talks To Direct Big-Budget Web Series

Karan Johar In Talks To Direct Big-Budget Web Series

Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox