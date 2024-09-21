Migraine Relief: New Drugs Vs Cheap Painkillers

A recent global study raises questions about the effectiveness of costly, modern migraine medications, revealing that they don't work better than traditional painkillers.

A recent global study raises questions about the effectiveness of costly, modern migraine medications, revealing that they don’t work better than traditional painkillers. In fact, older treatments known as triptans are proving to be more effective.

The Widespread Issue of Migraines

Migraines are a serious concern, impacting at least one in seven adults around the world, according to the World Health Organization. They are particularly prevalent among women, who experience them at rates up to three times higher than men. Finding effective treatment is essential, as migraines can disrupt daily life significantly.

Tried and True: Traditional Treatments

For many years, affordable pain relievers like aspirin and ibuprofen have been the standard for migraine management. In addition, triptans medications that enhance blood flow in the brain have been widely used and recommended by healthcare professionals.

The New Wave of Medications

Recently, a new class of migraine treatments called gepants has made its way to the market. Medications such as rimegepant (branded as Vydura by Pfizer) and ubrogepant (marketed as Ubrelvy by Abbvie) have been hailed as significant advancements. With pharmaceutical companies investing heavily in their development Pfizer acquired Biohaven, the maker of rimegepant, for over $10 billion these drugs have gained considerable attention.

MUST READ: Nipah Outbreak: 175 Contacts Identified, 126 In High-Risk Category, Reveals Health Minister Veena George

Study Results: Comparing Efficacy

The meta-analysis reviewed 137 clinical trials involving 17 different migraine treatments and nearly 90,000 participants. The findings showed that newer, more expensive drugs like rimegepant, ubrogepant, and lasmiditan (which may cause drowsiness) were no more effective than standard pain relievers such as paracetamol and anti-inflammatory drugs. On the other hand, triptans older medications like eletriptan, rizatriptan, sumatriptan, and zolmitriptan outperformed the newer options.

Triptans: An Underutilized Resource

Despite their effectiveness, triptans are still underused in practice. The researchers suggest that doctors should prioritize these treatments for managing migraines. For patients who have heart issues and can’t take triptans, traditional painkillers like aspirin or ibuprofen are recommended instead.

Guidance for Migraine Management

The newer gepants should be viewed as a third-line treatment option, emphasizing the need for a more thoughtful approach to migraine care.

This analysis challenges the assumption that modern migraine medications are always the best option. With evidence pointing to the continued effectiveness of older treatments like triptans, it’s vital for healthcare providers to prioritize these options. For those suffering from migraines, understanding the full range of treatment possibilities can lead to better outcomes and improved quality of life.

ALSO READ: New Covid-19 Variant XEC Rapidly Spreads Across 27 Countries, Experts Warn of Its Potential Dominance