New Blood Test Could Transform Teen Depression Diagnosis, McGill Study Finds

In a major breakthrough, researchers from McGill University have identified nine blood molecules that could transform how depression is diagnosed in teenagers. Published recently, the study highlights how these biological markers known as microRNAs can aid in early detection and personalised treatment for adolescent depression.

Led by Dr Cecilia Flores, James McGill Professor at the Department of Psychiatry, the study reveals that these microRNAs are significantly elevated in teens diagnosed with depression. Notably, the research also shows that these molecules can predict how the condition might progress over time, offering critical insights into mental health trajectories.

“Alarmingly, more and more adolescents are being diagnosed with depression. When it starts early, the effects can be long-lasting and severe,” said Dr Flores, who is also affiliated with the Douglas Research Centre and the Ludmer Centre. “Teens with depression face additional challenges such as substance use, social isolation, and resistance to treatment.”

The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Stanford University. It involved 62 teenagers 34 with clinical depression and 28 healthy participants. Using a minimally invasive method, researchers collected blood samples via simple finger pricks and stored them in dried form to preserve the biomarkers effectively.

“Our method is easy to implement in real-world settings and causes minimal discomfort,” explained Dr Alice Morgunova, first author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow at McGill. “This research opens the door to using dried blood spots as a practical and scalable tool for tracking early biological changes in mental health.”

One of the most striking findings is that these microRNAs have not been linked to depression in adults. This suggests they may reflect biological processes unique to adolescence, paving the way for targeted and personalised treatment options for younger populations.

Currently, depression in teens is diagnosed largely through self-reported symptoms, which can delay accurate identification and treatment. Many adolescents struggle to recognise the signs or are reluctant to seek help. A blood-based diagnostic tool could provide a more objective and timely way to detect mental health issues early.

The research team plans to expand the study to larger groups and explore how these microRNAs interact with genetic and environmental risk factors for depression.

The study received support from prominent organisations, including the Douglas Foundation, Bombardier Fund, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

