Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Health»
  • New Blood Test Could Transform Teen Depression Diagnosis, McGill Study Finds

New Blood Test Could Transform Teen Depression Diagnosis, McGill Study Finds

The minimally invasive blood test offers a promising alternative to current self-reported symptom methods, potentially enabling faster, more accurate mental health care for teens.

New Blood Test Could Transform Teen Depression Diagnosis, McGill Study Finds

In a major breakthrough, researchers from McGill University have identified nine blood molecules that could transform how depression is diagnosed in teenagers.


In a major breakthrough, researchers from McGill University have identified nine blood molecules that could transform how depression is diagnosed in teenagers. Published recently, the study highlights how these biological markers known as microRNAs can aid in early detection and personalised treatment for adolescent depression.

Led by Dr Cecilia Flores, James McGill Professor at the Department of Psychiatry, the study reveals that these microRNAs are significantly elevated in teens diagnosed with depression. Notably, the research also shows that these molecules can predict how the condition might progress over time, offering critical insights into mental health trajectories.

“Alarmingly, more and more adolescents are being diagnosed with depression. When it starts early, the effects can be long-lasting and severe,” said Dr Flores, who is also affiliated with the Douglas Research Centre and the Ludmer Centre. “Teens with depression face additional challenges such as substance use, social isolation, and resistance to treatment.”

Collaborated with researchers

The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Stanford University. It involved 62 teenagers 34 with clinical depression and 28 healthy participants. Using a minimally invasive method, researchers collected blood samples via simple finger pricks and stored them in dried form to preserve the biomarkers effectively.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Our method is easy to implement in real-world settings and causes minimal discomfort,” explained Dr Alice Morgunova, first author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow at McGill. “This research opens the door to using dried blood spots as a practical and scalable tool for tracking early biological changes in mental health.”

Depression in adults

One of the most striking findings is that these microRNAs have not been linked to depression in adults. This suggests they may reflect biological processes unique to adolescence, paving the way for targeted and personalised treatment options for younger populations.

Currently, depression in teens is diagnosed largely through self-reported symptoms, which can delay accurate identification and treatment. Many adolescents struggle to recognise the signs or are reluctant to seek help. A blood-based diagnostic tool could provide a more objective and timely way to detect mental health issues early.

The research team plans to expand the study to larger groups and explore how these microRNAs interact with genetic and environmental risk factors for depression.

The study received support from prominent organisations, including the Douglas Foundation, Bombardier Fund, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

ALSO READ: Drinking Just One Drink A Day Can Raise Pancreatic Cancer Risk, Study Finds

Filed under

blood test for depression Teen depression diagnosis

Thailand is proudly flyin

‘Love Wins’: Thailand Kicks Off Celebrations For Pride Month 2025; Promote Itself as Global LGBTQIAN+...
newsx

Indiana Pacers Take 3-1 Lead Over New York Knicks In Eastern Finals As Haliburton Shines...
Global music sensation Ed

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings...
A Delta Airlines flight f

Caught On Cam: Pigeons Fly First Class On Delta Airlines, Chaos Erupts After Flight Delay...
India is witnessing a fre

Explained: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again In India
newsx

HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Love Wins’: Thailand Kicks Off Celebrations For Pride Month 2025; Promote Itself as Global LGBTQIAN+ Tourism Hub

‘Love Wins’: Thailand Kicks Off Celebrations For Pride Month 2025; Promote Itself as Global LGBTQIAN+...

Indiana Pacers Take 3-1 Lead Over New York Knicks In Eastern Finals As Haliburton Shines With Triple-Double

Indiana Pacers Take 3-1 Lead Over New York Knicks In Eastern Finals As Haliburton Shines...

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings...

Caught On Cam: Pigeons Fly First Class On Delta Airlines, Chaos Erupts After Flight Delay Due To Bizarre Mid-Air Cabin Chase

Caught On Cam: Pigeons Fly First Class On Delta Airlines, Chaos Erupts After Flight Delay...

Explained: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again In India

Explained: Why COVID-19 Cases Are Rising Again In India

Entertainment

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer Launch- Watch!

How Much Did Akshay Kumar Charge For Housefull 5? Actor Refuses To Answer During Trailer

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement, Triggers Protests

Your Language (Kannada) Was Born Out Of Tamil, Kamal Haasan Faces Heat After Controversial Statement,

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You