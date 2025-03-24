Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Health»
  • New Eye Drops Show Promise in Slowing Vision Loss: Study

New Eye Drops Show Promise in Slowing Vision Loss: Study

With promising results in animal models, researchers are now planning clinical trials to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of these eye drops in humans.

New Eye Drops Show Promise in Slowing Vision Loss: Study


Researchers have formulated eye drops that could slow down vision loss in patients suffering from degenerative retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The eye drops contain a fragment of a naturally occurring protein in the eye, known as pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which plays a crucial role in preserving retinal cells. The study, published in Communications Medicine, was led by scientists at the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Potential Breakthrough for Retinal Diseases

“While not a cure, this study shows that PEDF-based eye drops can slow the progression of various degenerative retinal diseases in animals, including different types of retinitis pigmentosa and dry AMD,” said Patricia Becerra, Ph.D., chief of NIH’s Section on Protein Structure and Function and senior author of the study. “Given these results, we’re excited to begin trials of these eye drops in people.”

Retinitis pigmentosa and AMD are among the leading causes of blindness worldwide. Both conditions involve cellular stress that gradually leads to the deterioration of photoreceptor cells in the retina, resulting in vision loss.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How the Eye Drops Work

The research team, led by first author Alexandra Bernardo-Colon, developed two formulations containing short peptides. One candidate, named “17-mer,” consists of 17 amino acids from the active region of PEDF. Another version, called H105A, binds more strongly to the PEDF receptor, potentially enhancing its protective effects.

Tests conducted on mice showed that the eye drops reached high concentrations in the retina within an hour and remained effective for up to 48 hours without causing toxicity or side effects.

Future Human Trials

With promising results in animal models, researchers are now planning clinical trials to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of these eye drops in humans. If successful, this innovation could provide a non-invasive treatment option for millions of people at risk of blindness due to degenerative retinal diseases.

As scientists continue to refine their approach, the prospect of slowing vision loss with a simple eye drop offers new hope for patients and medical professionals alike.

ALSO READ: Diet Plays Crucial Role in Alzheimer’s Disease Risk: New Research Finds

Filed under

Eye Drops Vision loss

newsx

Techie Alleges Harassment by Wife and Chennai Police, Wife Accuses Him As ‘Sex Predator’ Amid...
newsx

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report
newsx

Tamil Nadu MPs To Meet PM Modi Over Delimitation, Says CM Stalin
newsx

New Eye Drops Show Promise in Slowing Vision Loss: Study
newsx

History-Sheeter And Ex-DMK Functionary Nephew Murdered Near His Home In Madurai
Prateik Babbar has offici

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Techie Alleges Harassment by Wife and Chennai Police, Wife Accuses Him As ‘Sex Predator’ Amid Custody Clash

Techie Alleges Harassment by Wife and Chennai Police, Wife Accuses Him As ‘Sex Predator’ Amid...

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Tamil Nadu MPs To Meet PM Modi Over Delimitation, Says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu MPs To Meet PM Modi Over Delimitation, Says CM Stalin

History-Sheeter And Ex-DMK Functionary Nephew Murdered Near His Home In Madurai

History-Sheeter And Ex-DMK Functionary Nephew Murdered Near His Home In Madurai

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real Reason Revealed

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real...

Entertainment

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Dia Mirza Demands Media Apology For Rhea Chakraborty After CBI Closure Report

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real Reason Revealed

Why Did Prateik Babbar Add His Late Mother Smita Patil’s Name To His Surname? Real

Who Is Kunal Kamra And What Did He Say Against Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde?

Who Is Kunal Kamra And What Did He Say Against Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde?

Akshay Kumar Saying ‘F**k You’ To British Empire In Kesari 2 Leave Fans Impressed, Say Was Not On Their 2025 Bingo Cards

Akshay Kumar Saying ‘F**k You’ To British Empire In Kesari 2 Leave Fans Impressed, Say

Sunny Deol Makes First Attempt To Expand His Fanbase In South With Tollywood Debut Jaat, Fans Say Bollywood Is Copying

Sunny Deol Makes First Attempt To Expand His Fanbase In South With Tollywood Debut Jaat,

Lifestyle

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International