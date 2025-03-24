New Eye Drops Show Promise in Slowing Vision Loss: Study

With promising results in animal models, researchers are now planning clinical trials to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of these eye drops in humans.

Researchers have formulated eye drops that could slow down vision loss in patients suffering from degenerative retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The eye drops contain a fragment of a naturally occurring protein in the eye, known as pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), which plays a crucial role in preserving retinal cells. The study, published in Communications Medicine, was led by scientists at the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Potential Breakthrough for Retinal Diseases

“While not a cure, this study shows that PEDF-based eye drops can slow the progression of various degenerative retinal diseases in animals, including different types of retinitis pigmentosa and dry AMD,” said Patricia Becerra, Ph.D., chief of NIH’s Section on Protein Structure and Function and senior author of the study. “Given these results, we’re excited to begin trials of these eye drops in people.”

Retinitis pigmentosa and AMD are among the leading causes of blindness worldwide. Both conditions involve cellular stress that gradually leads to the deterioration of photoreceptor cells in the retina, resulting in vision loss.

How the Eye Drops Work

The research team, led by first author Alexandra Bernardo-Colon, developed two formulations containing short peptides. One candidate, named “17-mer,” consists of 17 amino acids from the active region of PEDF. Another version, called H105A, binds more strongly to the PEDF receptor, potentially enhancing its protective effects.

Tests conducted on mice showed that the eye drops reached high concentrations in the retina within an hour and remained effective for up to 48 hours without causing toxicity or side effects.

Future Human Trials

With promising results in animal models, researchers are now planning clinical trials to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of these eye drops in humans. If successful, this innovation could provide a non-invasive treatment option for millions of people at risk of blindness due to degenerative retinal diseases.

As scientists continue to refine their approach, the prospect of slowing vision loss with a simple eye drop offers new hope for patients and medical professionals alike.

