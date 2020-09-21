Homegrown skincare company Aegte has come up with Aegte Glass Skin Sunscreen Gel SPF 50++. It is made up of 100% natural ingredients and comes with red algae extract, which is a natural antioxidants and a rich source of nutrients.

The global pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. While social distancing, wearing a mask at all times while outdoors and work-from-home trends as the new normal of 2020, they bring along discomforts and side effects of their own.The new work-from-home routine has given individuals the freedom to do business and take work meetings from the comfort of their living room, saving them hundreds of hours in commute time the past few months.

This has helped them escape fatigue and exhaustion caused due to the stress of the travel. While the world is resetting and everyone has incorporated social distancing as a way of life, we live in a digital age and the heightened need to stay socially connected through gadgets has massively increased than even before. This means that individuals spend most of their waking hours either in front of their laptops, talking on phone or watching TV.

The downfall of such a lifestyle is that your body is constantly exposed to electromagnetic radiations emitted from the screens of laptops, mobile phones and tablets. It is a less known fact that blue rays are high energy visible (HEV) rays and are like UV rays and concentrated exposure can harm your skin.

Long-term blue light exposure can cause skin damage including colour changes, skin inflammation, and weakening of the skin’s surface. In drastic cases, even hampering the immune system. Blue light even promotes stressors in skin that causes photoaging – a premature aging of the skin caused by repeated exposure to UV radiation – primarily from the sun but also from artificial UV sources.

In addition, when we talk about exposure to UV rays, we generally imagine a situation where we’re actively spending time outside on a warm day. However, there’s actually a number of unsuspecting places where we are exposed to the sun’s rays without even realizing it. Contrary to popular belief, you can easily be affected by UV rays while staying at home.

To resolve this unique problem created due to Covid-19 situation and continuous and extended use of electronic gadgets, homegrown skincare company, Aegte has come up with an innovative product Aegte Glass Skin Sunscreen Gel SPF 50++.

Says Rupali Sharma, Founder and CEO, “Aegte’s new sunscreen is made up of 100% natural ingredients. It comes with red algae extract, which is a natural antioxidants and a rich source of nutrients. It also comes with Swiss garden cress sprouts, a powerful antioxidant that evens out skin tone and reduces daytime stressors.”

The sunscreen’s unique gel-based formula does not leave a white cast on your skin making your skin feel light and natural all day long.

Aegte’s sunscreen also has anti-pollution property. When applied on the skin it creates a protective barrier that acts as a shield against nanoparticles or pollutants in the air.

An all-day good quality sunscreen helps us to fight the harmful UV rays and protect our skin from getting damaged.

Aegte Skin Glass Sunscreen 50++ seems to be the perfect answer to all the current day problems that individuals are facing especially while staying at home and exposing themselves to high intensity electromagnetic field by using multiple electronic devices on a daily basis.