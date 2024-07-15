New Predictive Tool Offers Hope for Alzheimer's Prognosis

A diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease often brings with it a sense of uncertainty for both patients and caregivers, as the progression of the illness can be unpredictable. However, a new study offers a glimmer of hope with the development of a tool that can forecast the next five years of cognitive decline for individuals showing early signs of Alzheimer’s.

A team of researchers has created a predictive model to sketch out the course of dementia, which can vary widely among patients. This model is based on a thorough study of actual patient data. Dr. Pieter van der Veere, a physician-researcher at Amsterdam University in the Netherlands, emphasized the importance of this development, noting, “People are very interested in what to expect from the disease in themselves or their loved ones, so better prediction models are urgently needed.”

The study involved 961 patients with an average age of 65. Of these, 651 had mild dementia and 310 had mild cognitive impairment. All participants had amyloid beta plaques, protein deposits in the brain that are characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers analyzed MRI scans and biomarkers collected from cerebrospinal fluid, while also considering factors such as age, gender, medical history, and cognitive test scores.

Cognitive test scores, marked out of 30, served as a key indicator of disease progression. A score above 25 indicated no dementia; scores between 21 and 24 signified mild dementia; 10 to 20 indicated moderate dementia; and anything below 10 was considered severe. The data revealed that patients with mild cognitive impairment typically began with a score of 26.4, which declined to 21 over five years. In contrast, those with mild dementia saw their scores drop from 22.4 to 7.8 in the same period, indicating a much faster progression.

The predictive model also considered the impact of medication on the rate of cognitive decline. Neuroscientist Wiesje van der Flier of Amsterdam University highlighted the potential future importance of this aspect, stating, “This can be a starting point for conversations between doctor, patient and family about the pros and cons of treatments, so that they can come to an appropriate decision together.”

According to the model, a patient with mild cognitive impairment and a baseline cognitive test score of 28 could progress to moderate impairment after six years. With medication that slows the decline by 30 percent, this progression could take 8.6 years. For a patient with mild dementia and a starting score of 21, reaching moderate impairment would take 2.3 years, or 3.3 years with medication.

While the actual scores can vary significantly—half the patients with cognitive impairment had scores within two points of the prediction, and half the dementia patients were within three points—the model provides a valuable framework for understanding the potential course of the disease. It offers a personalized prognosis that, while not definitive, can give patients and their families a clearer idea of what to expect.

The researchers aim to refine their model to enhance its accuracy and usefulness. Dr. van der Veere expressed the team’s future aspirations, saying,”We understand that people with cognitive problems and their care partners are most interested in answers to questions like ‘How long can I drive a car?’ or ‘How long can I keep doing my hobby?'”

“In the future, we hope that models will help make predictions about these questions about quality of life and daily functioning. But until then, we hope these models will help physicians translate these predicted scores into answers for people’s questions.”

For now, the current model represents a significant step forward in providing a more informed outlook for those affected by Alzheimer’s, helping physicians offer better guidance and support to patients and their families.

