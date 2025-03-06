New Study Suggests ‘Common’ Bacterial Vaginosis Is Actually An STI

Increasing studies, however, have revealed that male partners may carry BV-associated bacteria on the penile skin and in the urethra and transmit the infection back to their female partners. R

A new study has overturned centuries of medical assumptions by proposing that bacterial vaginosis (BV), a condition that occurs in almost one in three women worldwide, is not only a frequent vaginal infection but indeed a sexually transmitted infection (STI). If proven true, this discovery would revolutionize treatment strategies, with both partners being given medication and BV recurrence rates plummeting.

What is Bacterial Vaginosis? BV happens when the balance of bacteria in the vaginal microbiome is disrupted, resulting in an overgrowth of bad bacteria and a loss of protective bacteria. Symptoms may be a fishy smell, abnormal discharge, itching, and burning—though many women have no symptoms at all. Though it can be treated with antibiotics, recurrence is extremely high, with approximately 50% of women having BV again within six months of treatment.

Why BV Might Be an STI

For a long time, BV was not recognized as an STI since the bacteria involved are normally found within the body. Increasing studies, however, have revealed that male partners may carry BV-associated bacteria on the penile skin and in the urethra and transmit the infection back to their female partners. Reoccurrence of BV is twice as likely where a woman has a regular sex partner, hence reinforcing the suspicion that it is sexually transmitted.

A recent Australian randomized trial gives strong proof that treating both partners, male and female, can significantly decrease recurrence of BV. The trial, reported in the New England Journal of Medicine, divided 164 heterosexual monogamous couples into two groups. Only women were treated with antibiotics in one group, as is standard practice worldwide. In the other, both were treated—women took oral antibiotics, and men received both oral antibiotics and a clindamycin cream that they applied to the penis. The results were dramatic: BV recurrence happened in only 35% of the partner-treatment group as opposed to 63% of the group treated with only women.

“This highly effective intervention is inexpensive and brief, and for the first time, it has the potential to not only enhance cure rates for BV but also to prevent severe complications of BV,” said Catriona Bradshaw, a clinician-scientist at Monash University and senior author of the study.

BV has been associated with serious reproductive health complications, such as a higher risk of sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, and pregnancy complications like premature delivery and low birth weight. The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies BV as a serious issue, yet most healthcare providers do not recognize its sexual transmission.

In the past, clinical trials that sought to treat male partners for BV have not provided a notable reduction in recurrence rates—presumably because they tested only oral antibiotics. The new study shows that combining oral with topical treatment of men can cut recurrence rates in half, creating a strong case for revising worldwide treatment protocols.

Dr. Christina Muzny and Dr. Jack Sobel, infectious disease physicians who were not part of the study, stressed the significance of the research. “This trial gives us crucial information to teach clinicians and patients about the sexual transmission of BV and the advantages of treating the male partner. It is time to begin the discussion,” they stated in an editorial published alongside the study.

The Melbourne Sexual Health Centre has already altered its protocol, treating both partners when BV is found. Broader implementation of the approach will, however, need alterations to national and international medical guidelines. In a move to fill the gap, researchers are creating an online resource to assist health professionals and couples in comprehending male partner treatment options.

If BV is formally classified as an STI, it would be the world’s most common sexually transmitted infection, even more so than chlamydia.

