Nine Kerala Individuals Shared Syringes For Infusing Drugs, Now Are Carriers Of HIV: Report

In a concerning development, nine individuals in Valanchery, located in Kerala’s Malappuram district, have tested positive for HIV after sharing syringes while using drugs.

In a concerning development, nine individuals in Valanchery, located in Kerala’s Malappuram district, have tested positive for HIV after sharing syringes while using drugs. Among them, three were identified as migrant workers from other states, according to health officials.

The revelation emerged following an investigation by the Kerala AIDS Control Society, which had initially detected a new HIV case in January 2025. Subsequent testing of individuals who had shared syringes with the patient led to the identification of eight additional cases.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dr. R. Renuka, the District Medical Officer (DMO), raised alarms about a possible increase in HIV infections among drug users, emphasizing the high risk associated with needle sharing. The findings highlight the urgent need for intervention to curb the spread of the virus in vulnerable communities.

Targeted Surveillance and Health Response

In response to the growing concern, the Health Department launched a targeted surveillance program, focusing on drug users and sex workers in the region. The initiative aimed to identify and control the spread of HIV among high-risk groups.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Health officials are particularly worried as several of those diagnosed are married, increasing the risk of transmission to their spouses. Authorities are now working on awareness campaigns and preventive measures, including harm reduction strategies such as needle exchange programs and counseling services.

With the emergence of these cases, experts stress the importance of early detection, safe practices, and increased awareness to prevent further spread of the virus. The Kerala Health Department continues to monitor the situation closely while urging at-risk individuals to seek medical assistance and regular screenings.

(Source: Inputs Taken From The Agency)