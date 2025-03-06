Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
  Nipah Virus Alert in Kerala As 5 High-Risk Districts Identified: Here Are Symptoms And Preacautionary Measures

Nipah Virus Alert in Kerala As 5 High-Risk Districts Identified: Here Are Symptoms And Preacautionary Measures

Nipah virus (NiV) is a highly contagious zoonotic virus, meaning it spreads from animals to humans.

Nipah Virus Alert in Kerala As 5 High-Risk Districts Identified: Here Are Symptoms And Preacautionary Measures


As Kerala prepares for the upcoming bat breeding season, health authorities have issued fresh warnings about the Nipah virus, a deadly zoonotic infection that has previously surfaced in the state.

With five districts, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad, and Ernakulam, identified as high-risk areas, the Kerala Health Department has ramped up awareness and monitoring efforts.

Why Are These Districts on High Alert?

The Kerala One Health Centre for Nipah Research, located in Kozhikode, has flagged these five districts due to past outbreaks and the presence of Nipah virus in fruit bats. Fruit bats, also known as Pteropus bats, are the natural reservoirs of this virus and are known to transmit it to humans either directly or through contaminated food sources.

While the virus is usually more active from May to September, recent research suggests that cases can occur as early as February, prompting authorities to extend their surveillance efforts.

How Does the Nipah Virus Spread?

Nipah virus (NiV) is a highly contagious zoonotic virus, meaning it spreads from animals to humans. However, it can also spread:

  • Through contaminated food: Consuming fruits or date palm sap contaminated with bat saliva or urine.
  • Via direct human-to-human contact: Close contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids, such as saliva, blood, or urine.
  • From animals to humans: Farmers or workers handling infected pigs, bats, or other animals are at higher risk.

Symptoms of Nipah Virus Infection

The symptoms of Nipah virus infection range from mild to severe and can appear 4 to 14 days after exposure. In some cases, the incubation period may extend up to 45 days.

Early Symptoms:  

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Cough and sore throat
  • Muscle pain
  • Vomiting and diarrhea

Severe Symptoms:  

  • Difficulty breathing
  • Drowsiness, confusion, or altered consciousness
  • Seizures
  • Encephalitis (brain swelling), which can lead to a coma
  • Death in severe cases

How Is the Nipah Virus Diagnosed?

Given the severity of the disease, early diagnosis is crucial. Health officials in Kerala have mandated Nipah virus testing for all patients with symptoms of brain infections (encephalitis). Suspected cases will have their samples sent to Manjeri Medical College or Kozhikode Medical College for initial testing.

Is There a Treatment for Nipah Virus?

Currently, there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for the Nipah virus. The treatment is primarily supportive, focusing on symptom management. This may include:

  • Fluids and hydration to prevent dehydration
  • Pain relievers (acetaminophen, ibuprofen) to reduce fever and muscle pain
  • Oxygen therapy or ventilator support in severe cases
  • Anti-seizure medications if neurological symptoms appear

Researchers are investigating monoclonal antibody treatments, which may provide a future cure.

How to Protect Yourself from Nipah Virus?

Since there is no vaccine, prevention is the best defense against Nipah virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends the following precautions:

For Individuals:  

  • Avoid consuming raw fruits that may have been bitten by bats.
  • Do not drink raw date palm sap, as it can be contaminated.
  • Wash fruits thoroughly before consumption.
  • Avoid contact with sick animals, especially bats and pigs.
  • Wear protective gear like masks and gloves when handling animals in high-risk areas.
  • Wash hands regularly with soap and water.
  • Avoid direct contact with infected individuals and their bodily fluids.

For Healthcare Workers and Farmers: 

  • Use personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, masks, and gowns while treating patients.
  • Disinfect hospital equipment that comes in contact with patients.
  • Isolate infected individuals to prevent the spread.
  • Implement strict infection control measures in hospitals and farms.

Nipah Virus Fatality Rate and Kerala’s Preparedness

According to WHO, the case fatality rate (CFR) of the Nipah virus ranges from 40% to 75%, making it one of the most dangerous zoonotic infections. Kerala’s Health Department is closely monitoring suspected cases and enhancing testing facilities to prevent an outbreak.

ALSO READ: New Study Suggests ‘Common’ Bacterial Vaginosis Is Actually An STI

Nipah Virus Nipah Virus Kerala Cases

