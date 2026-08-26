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Home > Health News > Noida Swine Flu Alert: H1N1 Cases Surge To 120, 20-Bed ICU Prepared As Health Department Steps Up Vigil

Noida Swine Flu Alert: H1N1 Cases Surge To 120, 20-Bed ICU Prepared As Health Department Steps Up Vigil

Gautam Buddha Nagar has reported nearly 120 swine flu cases, prompting health authorities to intensify surveillance, alert hospitals, prepare a 20-bed ICU and issue preventive guidelines.

Noida Swine Flu Alert. Image Credit: AI
Noida Swine Flu Alert. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 16:50 IST

Swine flu cases are climbing steadily in Gautam Buddha Nagar, and the district’s Health Department isn’t taking any chances. With nearly 120 cases reported so far, officials have ramped up monitoring across the district and rolled out a fresh advisory urging residents to stay alert.
 

Hospitals Put On Alert

 
Health officials say hospitals and health centres across the district have been placed on alert, largely due to the shifting weather and a general rise in viral infections this season. Teams are working on identifying, testing and treating suspected swine flu cases as they come in. To make sure nothing falls short on the treatment side, the department has also ensured essential medicines are stocked and ready at health centres throughout the district. A 20-bed ICU fitted with ventilators has been kept ready specifically for patients whose condition turns critical.
 
 

What The CMO Had To Say?

 
Talking to IANS, Chief Medical Officer Dr Madan Mohan Mani Tripathi urged people not to panic, but was clear that anyone showing symptoms should see a doctor without delay. He ran through the warning signs to keep an eye on, cough, sore throat, fever, body aches, weakness and trouble breathing, and said none of these should be ignored. He also flagged that elderly people, young children and those with existing health conditions need to be more careful than others, given how much more vulnerable they are to complications.
 

Advisory For The Public

 
The advisory itself keeps things simple. People have been told to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue, handkerchief or their elbow when they cough or sneeze, wash their hands often with soap and water, and stay away from anyone showing symptoms. Crowded places are best avoided too, particularly for those already feeling under the weather.
 



No Self-Medication, Officials Warn

 
One point the department was firm about is self-medication. A lot of people just grab medicines on their own the moment a fever or cold shows up, but officials have made it clear that residents shouldn’t start any treatment without seeing a doctor first. Catching the infection early and getting proper treatment in time, they say, makes all the difference in keeping things from getting worse.
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Noida Swine Flu Alert: H1N1 Cases Surge To 120, 20-Bed ICU Prepared As Health Department Steps Up Vigil
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Noida Swine Flu Alert: H1N1 Cases Surge To 120, 20-Bed ICU Prepared As Health Department Steps Up Vigil
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Noida Swine Flu Alert: H1N1 Cases Surge To 120, 20-Bed ICU Prepared As Health Department Steps Up Vigil
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