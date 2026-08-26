Noida Swine Flu Alert: H1N1 Cases Surge To 120, 20-Bed ICU Prepared As Health Department Steps Up Vigil

Hospitals Put On Alert
What The CMO Had To Say?
Advisory For The Public
Noida, Uttar Pradesh: On the rising cases of swine flu in the city, Chief Medical Officer Madan Mohan Mani Tripathi says, “Around 120 cases of swine flu have been reported. To prevent it, people should cover their nose and mouth with a tissue or handkerchief while coughing or… pic.twitter.com/6KrLW6HOQf
— IANS (@ians_india) August 25, 2026
No Self-Medication, Officials Warn
Khushi Patel is a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering automotive, technology, Lifestyle, entertainment, and mainstream news. She previously worked as a Copy Editor at Times Network and has written automotive editorial content, including comparison pieces, for TimesDrive.