India reported a spike of 861 fresh Covid-19 cases, 929 recoveries and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of active cases now stand at 11,058 and the positivity rate is currently at 0.03%. The death toll has reached 5, 21, 691 , about 4,25,03,383 people have recovered from Covid-19 and 1,85,74,18, 827 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

While the national tally remains at a 2 year low, weekly Covid-19 cases are up by 50% in Haryana and 26% in Delhi. Concerns are also growing over the Xe variant with Maharashtra and Gujarat reporting Xe variant. Speaking about the Xe variant, NK Arora, Chairman, Covid working group NTAGI said that Omicron is giving rise to many new variants of the X series, including XE and others.

Claiming that these variants will keep on occurring, he said that there is nothing to panic about as the Indian data does not show a very rapid spread at the moment.

Earlier, Union Health Secretary had written to states advising them to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake the required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19. He also underlined the importance of a five-fold strategy including Test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behavior.