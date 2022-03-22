Evidence of Omicron, Delta recombinant virus has been identified in India, according to a Telangana Today storey. 568 cases are being studied by India's COVID Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) and GSAID. According to a Telangana Today report, 25 such incidents have been filed in Telangana, but Karnataka remains the hotspot with 221, followed by Tamil Nadu with 90, Maharashtra with 66, Gujarat with 33, West Bengal with 32, and New Delhi with 20.

It further stated that the presence of genetic markers from both Delta and Omicron variants in 568 Covid sequences indicates the presence of recombinant virus, which implies it comprises genetic material from both variants or has genes from both types.

Is the new strain a cause for concern?

Experts discovered the first strong evidence of a Delta + Omicron recombinant coronavirus, a hybrid type of the coronavirus that combines genes from the Delta and Omicron variants, earlier this month. The study’s principal scientist, Philippe Colson of IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille, France, said, “During the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, two or more types spread at the same time and in the same geographical locations… This allowed for recombination between these two types.”

Cases have been discovered throughout Europe and America. Because there have been so few verified instances, researchers believe it is too early to tell whether Deltacron infections will be highly transmissible or cause serious sickness.

WHO on Omicron Delta recombinant virus:

According to World Health Organization authorities, this is to be expected with Omicron and Delta recombinant, especially given the extensive circulation of omicron and delta.

“At the moment, no changes in its severity or transmissibility have been reported, although various research on the subject are underway.” “At this stage, testing and sequencing are crucial,” said WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove.

On Twitter, WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan noted, “We have known that recombinant events can occur, in people or animals, with several circulating SARSCoV2 variants.” Experiments will be needed to determine the features of this virus. The importance of sequencing, analytics, and rapid data interchange in dealing with this epidemic cannot be emphasised.”