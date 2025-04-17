Home
One Dead, 12 Infected In Legionnaires Outbreak Linked To Sydney CBD Cooling Tower

In a startling revelation, one of the 12 people fell ill simply by driving through Circular Quay in an open-top car.

One Dead, 12 Infected In Legionnaires Outbreak Linked To Sydney CBD Cooling Tower


A Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Sydney’s CBD has left one man dead and 12 others infected, health authorities confirmed. The outbreak, which occurred between March 13 and April 5, has been traced to a contaminated cooling tower in the city’s central business district.

According to NSW Health, the man who died, in his 50s, had underlying health conditions when he was infected. Eleven other people were hospitalised, while one received treatment outside of hospital.

In a startling revelation, one of the 12 people fell ill simply by driving through Circular Quay in an open-top car, underscoring how easily the airborne Legionella bacteria can spread from contaminated cooling systems.

“Legionnaires’ disease is not spread from person to person,” said Dr. Vicky Sheppeard from NSW Health. “Outbreaks sometimes occur when bacteria from environmental sources like cooling towers atop large buildings become contaminated.”

To date, health officials have inspected and tested over 165 cooling towers in the Sydney CBD. One tower tested positive for Legionella bacteria and is currently undergoing decontamination. However, the exact building has not been named, as those affected were reportedly within a 300-metre radius of the site.

What is Legionnaires’ Disease?

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious lung infection caused by inhaling water droplets contaminated with Legionella bacteria. Symptoms typically appear 2–10 days after exposure, and include:

  • Fever and chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches

People who were in the Sydney CBD between March 13 and April 5 have been urged to monitor for symptoms and seek medical help if unwell.

NSW Health and the City of Sydney are continuing investigations and ensuring building owners comply with NSW Public Health Regulation 2022 for maintaining cooling systems.

