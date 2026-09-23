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Home > Health News > One Sugary Drink A Day May Double Stomach Cancer Risk, Study Raises Fresh Health Warning

One Sugary Drink A Day May Double Stomach Cancer Risk, Study Raises Fresh Health Warning

A large US study involving more than 112,000 adults found an association between daily consumption of sugar sweetened beverages and a higher risk of gastric cancer. Researchers caution that the findings do not prove that sugary drinks directly cause cancer and say further research is needed.

One Sugary Drink A Day May Double Stomach Cancer Risk. Image Credit: AI
One Sugary Drink A Day May Double Stomach Cancer Risk. Image Credit: AI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 17:03 IST

One large scale study discovered that consuming sugar sweetened beverages once per day increases chances of developing gastric cancer. Over decades, a study that involved more than 112,000 U.S. adults showed that people who consumed such beverages daily had more than 2.45 higher chances of having gastric cancer when compared with people who had these drinks very rarely.

Who Conducted The Research

The research was conducted by scientists at Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute. It was published in the journal called Gastro Hep Advances. The results came from a prospective study of more than 110,000 people during which it was discovered that people who drank at least one 8 ounce sugar sweetened drink per day were almost 2.5 times more likely to get gastric cancer.

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Sugary Drinks Versus Artificial Sweeteners

Surprisingly enough, no such increased risk was seen with the diet and low calorie drinks. Artificially sweetened beverages had no similar risk factor, although it is necessary to note that this result does not prove that sugar sweetened drinks cause cancer. Such sugary beverages include various types of carbonated drinks, punch, lemonade, and sport drinks.

Possible Reasons Behind The Link

Explaining the possible biology behind the connection, lead researcher Andrew Chan noted that while the exact mechanism remains unclear, several biological pathways have been proposed linking sugary drinks to cancer risk, including their effect on weight gain, insulin resistance and changes to the gut microbiome. Chan added that prior evidence already existed linking sugar sweetened beverages to higher risk of colorectal, breast and liver cancers, prompting scientists to examine a possible link with stomach cancer as well. 

A Common Daily Practice

The worry becomes even more serious given the high prevalence of this practice among people. As much as 63 percent of adults in the United States take at least one sugared drink per day.

Limitations of the Study

The authors noted some limitations of the study such as the absence of information regarding the presence of Helicobacter pylori infection and the family history of stomach cancer. However, it should be noted that the study sample included predominantly white adults from the age of 30 to 75.

Recommendations From Experts

According to the recommendations of nutritionists, small changes like switching from sugar-containing beverages to water can decrease risk, even though researchers require additional confirmation of the results through future studies.

Also Read: What Happened To The Nithari Case Accused?Surendra Koli Post-Mortem Report Reveals Cause Of Death

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One Sugary Drink A Day May Double Stomach Cancer Risk, Study Raises Fresh Health Warning

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One Sugary Drink A Day May Double Stomach Cancer Risk, Study Raises Fresh Health Warning

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One Sugary Drink A Day May Double Stomach Cancer Risk, Study Raises Fresh Health Warning
One Sugary Drink A Day May Double Stomach Cancer Risk, Study Raises Fresh Health Warning
One Sugary Drink A Day May Double Stomach Cancer Risk, Study Raises Fresh Health Warning
One Sugary Drink A Day May Double Stomach Cancer Risk, Study Raises Fresh Health Warning
One Sugary Drink A Day May Double Stomach Cancer Risk, Study Raises Fresh Health Warning

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