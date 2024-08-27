Oral Cholera Vaccine Launched After Successful Phase 3 Trial: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech International Ltd announced on Tuesday the launch of Hillchol, an innovative single-strain oral cholera vaccine.

Bharat Biotech International Ltd announced on Tuesday the launch of Hillchol, an innovative single-strain oral cholera vaccine.

According to a press release from the company, Hillchol (BBV131) was developed by Bharat Biotech under a license from Hilleman Laboratories, which is funded by Merck USA and the Wellcome Trust, to fight cholera.

There is a global demand for over 100 million doses of Oral Cholera Vaccines (OCVs) each year, highlighting their importance in cholera prevention. However, there is a worldwide shortage of OCVs due to the limited number of manufacturers.

Bharat Biotech has set up large-scale production facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, with a capacity to produce up to 200 million doses of Hillchol.

The vaccine underwent a comprehensive clinical evaluation process, including a Phase 3 trial, which confirmed its safety, immunogenicity, and non-inferiority to other existing OCVs, demonstrating its potential for widespread public health use.

Also Read: What Are Cocktail Drugs? Health Ministry Bans 156 Cocktail Meds Including Painkillers, Antibiotics, Multivitamins

Hillchol is administered orally in a single-dose respule on day 0 and day 14 and is suitable for individuals over the age of one.