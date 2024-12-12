Organ Transplant Patients Are Inheriting Donors’ Memories, Personalities: Research

Imagine waking up with a new heart—and a sudden fear of water, a craving for chicken nuggets, or even a shift in your sexuality. For some organ transplant recipients, these unexplained changes feel like echoes of the lives their donors once led.

Organ transplant recipients have reported experiencing unexpected changes in emotions, preferences, and even memories following their surgeries. While this phenomenon is most frequently observed in heart transplant patients, individuals who received other organs such as kidneys, lungs, and even faces have noted shifts in their tastes, hobbies, and in some cases, sexual orientation.

Possible Link to Donors’ Traits

In some cases, recipients’ new preferences and behaviors appear to align with those of their organ donors. This has led to discussions about whether organ transplants could transfer elements of the donor’s memories or personality.

A 2024 review highlighted several notable examples, including a nine-year-old boy who developed an intense fear of water after receiving a heart from a three-year-old girl who had drowned. Although the boy was unaware of the donor’s cause of death, his mother described his fear as “deathly afraid of water.”

Another case involved a college professor who received a heart from a police officer fatally shot in the face. The professor reported seeing “a flash of light” and feeling an intense burning sensation on his face. He stated, “My face gets real, real hot. It actually burns.”

Organ Transplant: Scientific Insights and Theories

Emerging research points to a potential connection between the heart and the brain. The heart contains neurons and shares cellular similarities with the brain, suggesting a possible link to memory and personality. Researchers propose that these changes might stem from a phenomenon known as cellular memory, where individual cells may carry memories. However, the mechanisms behind this remain unclear.

The 2024 review noted: “Emerging evidence suggests that heart transplantation may involve the transfer of the donor’s personality traits and memories to the recipient, challenging conventional views of memory and identity. Additionally, the heart’s neural network and bidirectional communication with the brain support the concept of heart-brain connection in memory and personality.”

Another potential explanation involves genetic expression. The introduction of a new organ could trigger genes to express themselves differently, potentially influencing traits.

Organ Transplant: Alternative Psychological Explanations

Many experts argue that these changes might be psychological responses to undergoing life-altering surgeries and recovering from critical conditions.

Researchers at McGill University in Canada suggested that immunosuppressant medications, commonly prescribed to transplant recipients, might alter appetite, leading to shifts in food preferences. Additionally, patients might enter surgery with preconceived fears about inheriting traits from their donors, influencing post-operative behavior.

The stress of a major, lifesaving procedure could also play a role in altering patients’ perspectives on life and relationships.

Several documented cases illustrate these shifts in preferences. For example, a 2002 study described a health-conscious dancer and choreographer who developed an uncontrollable craving for chicken nuggets after her transplant. This was especially striking because uneaten chicken nuggets were found in her donor’s jacket at the time of his death.

Another case involved a 29-year-old woman who received a heart from a 19-year-old vegetarian. Post-transplant, she developed a sudden aversion to meat.

Sexual orientation changes have also been reported. In one instance, a homosexual male who received a heart from a lesbian artist reportedly felt increased attraction to women. Conversely, a lesbian woman who received a heterosexual woman’s heart began questioning her sexuality and found herself attracted to men.

