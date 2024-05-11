‘Our Nurses Our Future': Army Hospital Celebrates 'International Nurses Day'

Army Hospital (R&R) celebrated International Nurses Day 2024 at Ayurvigyan Auditorium on Saturday. Maj Gen Sheena PD Principal Matron welcomed the gathering and Maj Gen Kanwarjit Singh, Offg Commandant Army Hospital (R&R ) as the chief guest for the program, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release.

International Nurses Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale worldwide. The day signifies the importance of nurses in society and their contributions to people.

The theme for this year has been set as ‘Our Nurses Our Future, The Economic Power of Care’ by the International Council of Nurses and was revealed by Maj Gen ID Flora, Addl DGMNS. The release mentioned a panel discussion on the same was organized to promote their value, the release mentioned.

The panelists covered many dimensions, including nurses’ leadership role, nursing education, approaches to empower nurses, challenges faced in the profession, digitalization in health care, nurses burnout, etc.

A debate was also conducted on the topic, ‘Artificial Intelligence in Nursing: Boon or a Bane’.

The Chief Guest awarded the distinguished nursing officers by giving them appreciation certificates and felicitated the eminent panelists. Capt Deepa Shajan was awarded the Pushpnaranjan Award.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest encouraged them to stand by their professional standards and ethos set by military nursing officers.

He praised the MNS officers for their dedicated work hours in taking care of the patients with great compassion and empathy.

