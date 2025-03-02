Over 80% IT Employees Suffer From Fatty Liver: Causes, Risks, And Prevention Tips

A recent study reveals alarming health concerns among IT employees, with 71% found to be obese, a major risk factor for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD).

The booming IT industry has brought economic growth and innovation, but it has also led to an alarming health crisis, fatty liver disease. A recent study conducted by the University of Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG), has revealed that approximately 84% of IT employees in India suffer from Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease (MAFLD).

What Is Fatty Liver Disease?

Fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat accumulates in the liver, often due to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and metabolic disorders. If left untreated, it can progress to severe conditions such as cirrhosis, liver failure, or even liver cancer.

Why Are IT Employees at Risk?

The study found that IT professionals face a higher risk due to several lifestyle factors:

Prolonged Sitting: IT employees often work for 8-10 hours a day, with minimal physical activity.

Unhealthy Eating Habits: Fast food, sugary beverages, and irregular meals contribute to liver fat accumulation.

Work-Related Stress: High-pressure environments lead to hormonal imbalances that affect liver health.

Sleep Disruptions: Night shifts and long work hours disturb the body’s natural detoxification process.

Additionally, 34% suffer from metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that heighten the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. The findings are particularly concerning as the condition is more prevalent among younger professionals, signaling a growing health crisis within the working population.

7 Ways to Protect Your Liver

Start Your Day with Black Coffee or Lemon Water

Black coffee (without sugar) contains antioxidants that help reduce liver fat and improve enzyme levels. Similarly, warm lemon water aids digestion and helps flush out toxins.

Follow the 20-20-20 Rule

Sitting for long hours slows metabolism and leads to fat accumulation. The 20-20-20 rule suggests standing up every 20 minutes, looking 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This improves circulation and prevents metabolic sluggishness.

Adopt ‘Sunlight Fasting’

This method, similar to intermittent fasting, encourages eating the last meal before sunset. It aligns with the body’s natural rhythm, allowing the liver to focus on detoxification overnight.

Take a 10-Minute Walk After Every Meal

Walking after meals helps regulate blood sugar levels and prevents fat buildup in the liver. Climbing stairs instead of using elevators also supports liver health.

Incorporate Bitter Foods into Your Diet

Bitter foods like turmeric, bitter gourd, fenugreek, and neem have liver-cleansing properties:

Turmeric: Reduces inflammation and improves liver function.

Bitter Gourd: Helps regulate blood sugar and prevents fat accumulation.

Fenugreek Seeds: Improves insulin resistance and reduces liver fat.

Avoid Screens While Eating

Mindless eating while working or watching TV leads to overeating. Practicing mindful eating can prevent excess calorie intake, reducing the risk of fatty liver.

Prioritize Deep Sleep and Left-Side Sleeping

The liver regenerates during deep sleep. Sleeping on the left side enhances digestion and detoxification, promoting better liver function. Avoid heavy meals at night to reduce liver stress.

With a growing number of IT employees affected, awareness and lifestyle modifications are crucial. Health experts recommend regular liver check-ups, a balanced diet, and increased physical activity to combat the rising prevalence of fatty liver disease.

