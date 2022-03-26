The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority of India announced a 10.7% increase in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for calendar year 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 on Friday.

This means that, effective April 1, the prices of nearly 800 scheduled pharmaceuticals on the National List of Essential Medicines, which are required to treat the vast majority of common diseases, will rise by 10.7%.

Based on WPI statistics given by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Office of the Economic Advisor, the yearly change in WPI works out to 10.76607 percent for the calendar year 2021 over the equivalent time in 2020, the NPPA announcement stated.

Medicines used to treat fevers, infections, heart illness, high blood pressure, skin problems, and anaemia will now be more expensive. Phenobarbitone, phenytoin sodium, Azithromycin, Ciprofloxacin hydrochloride, and Metronidazole are examples of such medications.

“This is brought to the attention of those involved for future action in accordance with the requirements of the Drugs (Price Control) Order, 2013,” it said.