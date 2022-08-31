Tuesday, September 6, 2022

India’s first vaccine against cervical cancer to come on September 1: Reports

Updated:
Vaishali Sharma
Vaishali Sharma
On September 1, the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will unveil India’s first indigenously created Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against Cervical Cancer, according to government sources.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, will announce the much-anticipated vaccination on Thursday. According to Dr N K Arora, Chairperson of the COVID working group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), launching a made-in-India vaccine is a wonderful event.

“It is very exciting and I must say it makes us very happy that our daughters and granddaughters will now be able to get this much-awaited vaccine.”

“In fact, this is one of the last major vaccines to be introduced. In fact, this is one of the last vaccines that will be launched in the programme. Now, Indian vaccines will be available and we hope that it will be launched in the National Immunisation programme for 9-14-year-old girls,” he added.

“It is very effective and prevents cervical cancer because, 85 per cent to 90 per cent cases, cervical cancer is because of this particular virus and this vaccine is against those viruses. So, if we give it to our young children and daughters, they are protected from the infection and consequently probably 30 years later, cancer does not occur,” Dr Arora further explained.

“There was a shortage in the global market. Now Indian vaccine has come. So, we will be able to take care of our requirements within our made-in-India vaccine,” he said.

TREATMENT OF BINGE EATING DISORDER BY DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION APPEARS PROMISING

