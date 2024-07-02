Reduced Alcohol Consumption Linked To Lower Cancer Risks: Study

A groundbreaking study led by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), Bordeaux University Hospital, France, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed a pivotal discovery: individuals grappling with alcohol dependence who undergo rehabilitation or maintain abstinence face notably reduced risks of developing alcohol-related cancers.

Published today in Lancet Public Health under the title “Alcohol Rehabilitation and Cancer Risk: A Nationwide Hospital Cohort Study in France,” this research stands as the largest of its kind, providing compelling evidence that curtailing or ceasing alcohol consumption can significantly lower the likelihood of all alcohol-attributable cancers, including those affecting the liver and throat.

Examining data from over 24 million French adults discharged from hospitals between 2018 and 2021, the nationwide retrospective cohort study highlighted that approximately 6.3 per cent of men and 1.6 per cent of women were diagnosed with alcohol dependence. This condition was found to be strongly correlated with various alcohol-related cancers such as hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as cancers of the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, oesophagus, and colorectal region in both genders.

However, the study also underscored that individuals who underwent rehabilitation or maintained periods of abstinence showed markedly lower cancer risks compared to those who continued to struggle with alcohol dependence without such interventions. These findings underscore the critical role of effective treatment strategies in mitigating the cancer risks associated with alcohol dependence.

“From a public health standpoint, our research highlights a troubling neglect of alcohol dependence compared to other health issues in both research and policy priorities,” added article lead author Dr. Michaël Schwarzinger, Department of Prevention, Bordeaux University Hospital. “Consequently, alcohol dependence continues to be a silent, dreadful epidemic in countries like France, especially given that the average annual level of adult alcohol consumption per capita in that country is over twice the global average.”

“We know that the most effective strategy to reduce the overall burden of harms caused by alcohol, including cancer, lies in population-level policies-; measures such as increasing alcohol taxes, reducing alcohol availability, and banning or restricting marketing,” said Dr. Carina Ferreira-Borges, Regional Adviser for Alcohol, Illicit drugs, and Prison health at the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

“However, this study underscores that health systems’ response is also crucial to lower the risk of alcohol-attributable cancers. By increasing accessibility to interventions for alcohol rehabilitation and abstinence in healthcare settings countries could do more to protect their populations from preventable cancers. Therefore, we call for more investment in rehabilitation and treatment services for alcohol use disorders in France and other countries of the WHO European Region.”

Dr. Leslie Buckley, CAMH’s Chief of Addictions, emphasized the importance of these findings: “In Canada, hospital admissions for alcohol-attributable conditions out-number those for myocardial infarction, and many people face barriers to evidence-based treatment due to stigma and challenges in accessing in-person care. Innovations such as virtual treatment can overcome these challenges by offering flexible and cost-effective solutions. At CAMH, we’re conducting research on fully virtual day programs which show promise, replicating traditional rehabilitation intensity without the need for physical infrastructure, thereby reducing wait times and making treatment more accessible.

Given the imminent increase in alcohol availability in Ontario, it’s essential to consider how we could make treatment more accessible. Increased alcohol availability is likely to lead to higher consumption, and accessible virtual treatment programs could address this by providing crucial care to those in need.”

This research received financial support from the European Union’s EU4Health program.

Alcohol’s Link to Cancer: Understanding the Various Types

Dr Narang senior consultant medical oncologist, at Andromeda Cancer Hospital, explains that alcohol consumption is associated with a range of cancers, including some of the most prevalent types such as cancers of the mouth, throat, oesophagus, liver, colon, rectum, and breast.

Oral and throat cancers: Alcohol contributes to an increased risk of developing cancers in the mouth and throat by directly damaging and mutating the cells lining the mucosal surfaces. When combined with tobacco use, the risk escalates significantly due to the synergistic effects.

Oesophagal cancer: Alcohol’s impact on the oesophagus is particularly detrimental. Prolonged alcohol consumption can lead to Barrett’s oesophagus, a condition where the damaged oesophagal lining is replaced by the intestinal lining, potentially progressing to cancer.

Liver cancer: The liver, crucial for detoxification, is profoundly affected by alcohol. Chronic alcohol use can result in cirrhosis, where healthy liver tissue is replaced by scar tissue, impairing liver function and increasing the risk of cancer. Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common type of alcohol-related liver cancer.

Colorectal cancer: Alcohol alters gut bacteria and increases the production of harmful substances in the colon and rectum. These changes, along with direct damage to the intestinal lining, heighten the risk of colorectal cancer.

Breast cancer: Research indicates a significant connection between alcohol consumption and breast cancer. Alcohol can elevate levels of hormones like estrogen associated with hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer, thereby increasing the risk.

The link between alcohol use and cancer is undeniable and it requires immediate attention. Raising public awareness and educating individuals about the risks associated with alcohol consumption can significantly reduce the incidence of alcohol-related cancers. Making informed decisions and practising moderation in alcohol intake are crucial steps in promoting public health and preventing cancer.

