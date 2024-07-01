Remembering Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy: Honoring National Doctors' Day And Their Timeless Contributions

Doctors share their compassion and empathy with the people they treat and heal and with that, they carry the power to bring change in people’s lives. Every year on July 1st, India celebrates National Doctors’ Day to commemorate the contributions made by doctors and all the healthcare workers in our lives.

The day shines a light on the invaluable and innumerable services doctors provide and play a crucial role in safeguarding the health and well-being of the people. The theme for National Doctors’ Day 2024 in India is “Healing Hands, Caring Hearts.”

The Significance



The Day acknowledges the healthcare industry, including doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff who work tirelessly for countless hours. They give special attention to patients’ well-being and make life-altering decisions under pressure, while also providing essential emotional support in times of dire need.



How It All Began



The day is celebrated annually on July 1st to honour the legacy of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, who is a renowned Physician, a freedom fighter in India’s struggle against the crown and the former Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Born on July 1 1882 when India was under crown rule he played a pivotal role in shaping and institutionalising India; ‘s medical and healthcare sectors. His role is recognised for his excellence in politics, science, medicine, philosophy, literature and arts.

In remembrance of his legacy, the B.C Roy National Award was founded in 1962 and has been bestowed upon individuals annually since 1976.

He is also the former and 1st Chief Minister of West Bengal, it is believed that he wanted to move further with his career but on the advice of Gandhi Roy, he accepted the position and came to power in 1948. Roy played a huge role in Bengal as a CM when it was torn apart by communal violence, food shortages, unemployment and a rapid influx of refugees which came against the backdrop of the creation of East Pakistan (Now Bangladesh). He garnered unity among party ranks. He took Oath of Office in 1950 and became the first person to hold that post.

He Once said, “We have the ability and if, with faith in our future, we exert ourselves with determination, nothing, I am sure, no obstacles, however formidable or insurmountable they may appear at present, can stop our progress… (if we) all work unitedly, keeping our vision clear and with a firm grasp of our problems.”

National Doctors’ Day 2024: Greetings and best wishes

Happy Doctor’s Day to the superheroes in white coats who tirelessly work to keep us healthy.

I wish you a very happy Doctor’s Day for your commitment to healing and saving billions of lives.

Happy National Doctor’s Day! Thank you for your immense dedication and sacrifices to improve global health.

Sending heartfelt wishes to all the doctors who work hard to keep us healthy. Thank you for being our healthcare heroes. Happy Doctor’s Day!

Happy Doctor’s Day to our favourite healer! Thank you for providing exceptional care.

Happy Doctor’s Day to the brilliant minds who bring healing, hope, happiness, and comfort to their patients!

On this Doctor’s Day, we would like to honour the incredible men and women who wear stethoscopes and devote their lives to treating patients. Thank you for making a positive difference in countless lives.

Only a doctor is blessed with the magical hands to treat life and uplift our spirits when we have lost our hopes. Happy Doctor’s Day!



Thank you for always being there and serving us with happiness. Happy Doctor’s Day!

