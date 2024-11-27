Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Risk To Heart Attack Surges Amid Pollution And Winter Merges, Check Its Preventions

Cold weather causes arteries to shrink, leading to increased blood pressure and added stress on the heart. This increases the likelihood of heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems.

Risk To Heart Attack Surges Amid Pollution And Winter Merges, Check Its Preventions

As the weather changes rapidly, taking care of your heart becomes increasingly important. Winter, with its drop in temperature and rising pollution levels, poses a dual threat to cardiovascular health. Ignoring the warning signs of heart trouble can have severe consequences, especially during this season.

Heart Attack Risk Surges In Winter

Cold weather causes arteries to shrink, leading to increased blood pressure and added stress on the heart. This increases the likelihood of heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems. Additionally, decreased physical activity during winter, as people prefer to stay indoors, contributes to a higher risk of heart issues. Those with respiratory problems are particularly vulnerable, as conditions like pneumonia can elevate the chances of heart failure sixfold.

Healthy Priority

Cardiovascular disease is a growing concern, with a 60% increase in related deaths over the past three decades. Annually, 20 million people succumb to heart attacks globally. To maintain heart health:

  • Ensure 6-7 hours of sleep.
  • Dedicate 30-40 minutes daily to yoga or exercise.

High blood pressure, obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes, arthritis, and uric acid are major risk factors. Cold weather exacerbates these conditions by narrowing arteries and affecting blood flow. Youth, too, are increasingly affected, with irregular heart rhythms becoming a common problem.

Tips to Protect Your Heart

  1. Heart-Friendly Superfoods: Incorporate flaxseed, garlic, turmeric, and cinnamon into your diet.
  2. Healthy Lifestyle: Stay hydrated, manage stress, eat on time, and avoid junk food.
  3. Adequate Sleep: Aim for 6-8 hours of quality sleep.
  4. Avoid Harmful Habits: Refrain from smoking and drinking.
  5. Include Bottled Gourd: Add gourd soup, vegetables, and juice to your meals.

Natural Remedy for a Stronger Heart

Boost your heart health with this simple natural decoction:

  • 1 teaspoon Arjuna bark
  • 2 grams cinnamon
  • 5 Tulsi leaves

Boil these ingredients in water and drink daily to help clear arterial blockages.

Also Read: Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Filed under

pollution Risk To Heart Attack winter season
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Why Has Turkey Scaled Down $23 bln F16 Jet Deal With US?

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

Actor Darshan Labels Murder Victim Renukaswamy A ‘Menace,’ Alleges He Sent Nudes To Women

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

When Is Thanksgiving? Know Date, History, And How Is It Celebrated And More

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Cyclone Fengal Tracker: How To Track The Storm’s Movement In Real-Time, CHECK IT OUT HERE!

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater Noida

Gaurs Group To invest Around Rs 750 Crore On New Luxury Housing Project In Greater...

Entertainment

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Son Of Sardaar Director Ashwni Dhir’s Son Jalaj Dhir Dies In Car Crash at 18

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

Is Beyoncé The 21st Century Billboard’s Biggest Pop Artist? Taylor Swift Takes Second Spot

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of Using Ozempic

THIS Euphoria Star Is Unrecognizable After Losing Oodles Of Weight But Is Being Accused Of

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding Streaming, Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Has NOT Signed A Deal With Netflix For Their Wedding

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Earned

Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox