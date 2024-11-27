Cold weather causes arteries to shrink, leading to increased blood pressure and added stress on the heart. This increases the likelihood of heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems.

As the weather changes rapidly, taking care of your heart becomes increasingly important. Winter, with its drop in temperature and rising pollution levels, poses a dual threat to cardiovascular health. Ignoring the warning signs of heart trouble can have severe consequences, especially during this season.

Heart Attack Risk Surges In Winter

Cold weather causes arteries to shrink, leading to increased blood pressure and added stress on the heart. This increases the likelihood of heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems. Additionally, decreased physical activity during winter, as people prefer to stay indoors, contributes to a higher risk of heart issues. Those with respiratory problems are particularly vulnerable, as conditions like pneumonia can elevate the chances of heart failure sixfold.

Healthy Priority

Cardiovascular disease is a growing concern, with a 60% increase in related deaths over the past three decades. Annually, 20 million people succumb to heart attacks globally. To maintain heart health:

Ensure 6-7 hours of sleep.

Dedicate 30-40 minutes daily to yoga or exercise.

High blood pressure, obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes, arthritis, and uric acid are major risk factors. Cold weather exacerbates these conditions by narrowing arteries and affecting blood flow. Youth, too, are increasingly affected, with irregular heart rhythms becoming a common problem.

Tips to Protect Your Heart

Heart-Friendly Superfoods: Incorporate flaxseed, garlic, turmeric, and cinnamon into your diet. Healthy Lifestyle: Stay hydrated, manage stress, eat on time, and avoid junk food. Adequate Sleep: Aim for 6-8 hours of quality sleep. Avoid Harmful Habits: Refrain from smoking and drinking. Include Bottled Gourd: Add gourd soup, vegetables, and juice to your meals.

Natural Remedy for a Stronger Heart

Boost your heart health with this simple natural decoction:

1 teaspoon Arjuna bark

2 grams cinnamon

5 Tulsi leaves

Boil these ingredients in water and drink daily to help clear arterial blockages.

Also Read: Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru