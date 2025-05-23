Home
‘Selfish’ Genes Called Introners Drive Genetic Complexity, Landmark Study Finds

The team’s research identified eight proven cases where introners were transferred between unrelated species marking the first confirmed examples of horizontal gene transfer involving these genetic elements.

In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers from the University of California, Santa Cruz have confirmed that a group of “selfish” genes known as introners are a major source of genetic complexity in living organisms. Published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the study offers the first concrete evidence that these elements spread both within and between species through a process called horizontal gene transfer.

Unlike essential genes that support an organism’s survival, introners act like genetic parasites, embedding themselves into the genome and replicating without offering any clear benefit. These transposable elements or “jumping genes”are capable of inserting copies of themselves into new locations in the DNA, including introns, the non-coding regions of genes that are removed before proteins are produced.

“A few may ultimately benefit the host, but most are just cheaters that found a really good way to hide in the genome,” said Russ Corbett-Detig, senior author of the study and professor of biomolecular engineering at UC Santa Cruz.

Introners were transferred between unrelated species

The team’s research identified eight proven cases where introners were transferred between unrelated species marking the first confirmed examples of horizontal gene transfer involving these genetic elements. This kind of transfer has long been hypothesized but lacked definitive proof until now.

This new understanding of introners sheds light on how genomic complexity can evolve without natural selection necessarily favoring it. While introns play a role in creating a wide range of proteins essential for complex life, they can also be linked to genetic disorders and cancers when their removal process fails.

The study became possible thanks to the Earth BioGenome Project and similar efforts, which have made vast genomic data available from thousands of species. This allowed researchers to trace introners across the evolutionary tree with unprecedented accuracy.

With these findings, scientists are a step closer to understanding how genetic “cheaters” like introners can shape the architecture of life raising important questions about their evolutionary impact and potential role in genetic diseases.

