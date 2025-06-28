Shefali Jariwala Death: Why Are Women In Their 40s At Higher Risk Of Heart Attacks?

Shefali Jariwala, the famous actor and performer best known for the pop hit Kaanta Laga and participation in Bigg Boss, died on late friday night. Reports say Shefali, 42, died of a sudden cardiac arrest. However, Mumbai Police said it is ascertaining the facts while a forensic team reached Shefali’s house.

She was rushed to the hospital by her husband. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Shefali Jariwala’s death in her early 40s has once again ignited the conversation around the increasing incidents of heart attacks in younger women.

Shefali Jariwala Death: Why Are Young Woman Dyeing Of Heart Attacks?

Cardiologists report that 6–10% of all heart attacks globally are occurring in people under the age of 40. Earlier seen as a disease prevalent in older people, heart attacks are now taking the lives of people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. The situation in India is even more concerning. Young people in India are at a higher incidence compared to the West.

Increasing sedentary lifestyle is said to be the major factor for this situation, medical experts say. Also, the increasing screen time, sitting for long hours at desks and lack of exercise contribute to the rising trend of heart attacks among adults.

Medical experts say the prevalent lifestyle has led to a sharp rise in obesity, which also contributes to heart disease.

Shefali Jariwala Death: How Mental Health and Stress Leads To Heart Disease

Medical experts explain that chronic stress, anxiety, and depression also contribute to heart risks. These conditions trigger hormonal changes, like an increase in cortisol levels. These changes in turn increase blood pressure and place stress on the heart. When a person suffers from stress, they resort to harmful activities like smoking or drinking, which in turn can lead to heart disease.

A sudden cardiac arrest occurs when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions. It causes irregular heartbeats that stop the heart from pumping blood. This condition results in a rapid loss of oxygen to the brain and organs, resulting in immediate death.

Shefali Jariwala Reportedly Died of a Heart Attack: Why Are Woman At Risk?

Women in their reproductive age are said to be safe from heart attacks, as estrogen is believed to be cardioprotective. However, doctors say there are many stressors that can raise the risk.

“For long, women in the reproductive age group were thought to be safe, as estrogen is believed to be cardioprotective,” Dr. Balbir Singh, Chairman and Head of Cardiology at Max Healthcare, told Indian Express. “

Doctors explain that even a fit person can be vulnerable to a heart attack.

Shefali Jariwala Death: Women At More Risk of Heart Attack Than Men

Doctors, while quoting research studies, point out that smoking and vaping can increase heart attack risk in women by 34%.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine, which increases heart rate and blood pressure. Then there are other factors like substance abuse and frequent use of oral contraceptive pills. These elevate blood pressure and alter lipid levels by lowering HDL (good cholesterol) and raising LDL (bad cholesterol),” Dr. Singh told Indian Express.

Doctors further explain that women are also more vulnerable than men to certain risk factors like diabetes and abnormal cholesterol levels.

Studies reveal that diabetic men have a two- to three-fold increased risk of heart disease, while diabetic women have a three- to seven-fold increased risk.

