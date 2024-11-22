Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Should You Skip Curd in Winter? Here’s What Experts Say

This belief aligns with Ayurveda, which discourages curd consumption during winter, especially at night, due to its potential to increase mucus formation.

Should You Skip Curd in Winter? Here’s What Experts Say

As the temperature drops, many people shy away from consuming curd (Dahi) in winter, believing it may lead to cold and cough. This belief aligns with Ayurveda, which discourages curd consumption during winter, especially at night, due to its potential to increase mucus formation. However, modern nutritionists argue that curd can be a healthy addition to your diet in winter if it suits your digestion.

The Nutritional Value of Curd

Curd is packed with probiotics, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, and essential micronutrients, making it beneficial for gut health, immunity, and bone strength. Experts say curd can still be consumed in winter, provided it complements your digestive system.

“Curd is a nutrient-dense food that supports gut health and boosts immunity. If it suits your digestion, there’s no reason to avoid it in colder months,” says a nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru.

Creative Ways to Include Curd in Winter

If eating plain curd doesn’t appeal to you during winter, there are several warm and creative ways to incorporate it into your meals:

  1. Warm Curries: Use curd as a base for creamy curries.
  2. Spiced Lassi: Add warming spices like cinnamon or nutmeg to lassi.
  3. Smoothies: Blend curd with fruits for a probiotic-rich warm smoothie.
  4. Raitas and Dips: Combine with roasted vegetables for a hearty side dish.
  5. Baked Goods: Use curd in pancakes, bread, or cake recipes for added richness.

“Daily intake of curd ensures a happy gut and enhanced immunity during winter. It can also be creatively added to soups, stews, or sauces,” says Bharathi Kumar, a dietician at Fortis Hospital, Bangalore.

Benefits of Curd in Winter

  1. Probiotic Powerhouse: Curd promotes healthy gut bacteria, which are crucial for digestion and immunity.
  2. Rich in Nutrients: A good source of calcium, protein, and B vitamins, curd supports bone health and overall body function.
  3. Immune Boost: The probiotics in curd can help the body fend off winter colds and infections.
  4. Versatility: Whether in raitas, smoothies, or warm dishes, curd can be a flexible addition to your winter menu.

Points to Remember

While curd offers multiple benefits, individual preferences and digestive comfort should guide its consumption. If you find it unsuitable, opt for other warm and nutrient-rich alternatives. However, for those who enjoy curd, it can be a delicious and healthy way to stay nourished during the chilly season.

