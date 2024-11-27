Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sitting And Working For More Than 9 Hours In Office? Here’s How You Can Save Your Spine

Prevention plays a crucial role in addressing spine problems arising from long hours of sitting. By adopting ergonomic practices, staying active, and prioritizing well-being, professionals can significantly reduce the risks associated with their sedentary work routines.

Sitting And Working For More Than 9 Hours In Office? Here’s How You Can Save Your Spine

The sedentary work culture in corporate India is leading to a noticeable increase in spine-related health issues. Prolonged sitting, often in improper postures, is a significant contributor. These habits are resulting in a range of spinal disorders, many Howdy, Ashish Kumar Singhof which require medical or surgical intervention.

Common Spine Problems in Professionals

Dr. Surbhi Bhagat, a specialist in interventional pain management at ORTHOReNEW Regenexx India Joint, Spine, and Sports Clinic, identifies the following common spine-related conditions among corporate professionals:

Degenerative Disc Disease: Wear and tear of the discs that cushion vertebrae.
Herniated Discs: When the inner material of a disc protrudes through its outer layer.
Facet Joint Arthritis: Inflammation in the small joints connecting the vertebrae.
Spinal Stenosis: Narrowing of the spinal canal, which compresses the nerves.

Factors Contributing to Spine Problems

Dr. Bhagat highlights several factors increasing the prevalence of spine issues in the corporate sector:

Extended Sitting Hours: Weakens muscles, encourages poor posture, and exerts undue pressure on the spine.
Lack of Physical Activity: A sedentary lifestyle leads to decreased fitness levels, making individuals prone to spine problems.
Work-Related Stress: High stress can aggravate physical symptoms and promote unhealthy habits.
Poor Ergonomics: Ill-fitted desks and chairs strain the spine, leading to discomfort and long-term issues.

Impact on the Corporate Sector

The surge in spine problems has significant repercussions for corporate India, including:

Rising Healthcare Expenses: Increased medical interventions burden the healthcare system.
Reduced Productivity: Employees suffering from chronic pain may experience frequent absenteeism and diminished efficiency.
Lower Employee Morale: Persistent pain negatively impacts job satisfaction and overall well-being.

Preventing Spine Issues: Expert Tips

Dr. Bhagat recommends the following measures to prevent spine-related problems:

1. Ergonomic Workstations
Adjust Desks and Chairs: Ensure proper height to maintain a 90-degree elbow angle while typing.
Support Your Lower Back: Use lumbar cushions for optimal spinal support.
Monitor Placement: Position your screen at eye level to avoid neck strain.

2. Take Regular Breaks
Hourly Movement: Stand up, stretch, or walk every hour to alleviate stiffness.
Micro-Breaks: Even brief breaks can combat fatigue and prevent stiffness.

3. Incorporate Physical Activity
Exercise Regularly: Activities like walking, cycling, or swimming can improve spinal health.
Strength Training: Develop core muscles to better support your spine.

4. Maintain Proper Posture
Sit Upright: Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed, and feet flat on the floor.
Avoid Slouching: Poor posture strains the neck and back muscles.

5. Optimize Workplace Ergonomics
Ergonomic Tools: Use keyboards, mice, and footrests designed to minimize strain.
Comfortable Setup: Ensure your workstation promotes comfort and reduces stress on your body.

6. Adopt Healthy Lifestyle Habits

Eat a Balanced Diet: Proper nutrition supports overall health and spinal function.
Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to reduce muscle stiffness.
Manage Stress: Practice techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing.

Conclusion

Prevention plays a crucial role in addressing spine problems arising from long hours of sitting. By adopting ergonomic practices, staying active, and prioritizing well-being, professionals can significantly reduce the risks associated with their sedentary work routines.

ALSO READ: Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Filed under

latest health news Lifestyle news office work Trending news viral news
Advertisement

Also Read

Shreyas Iyer Purchased For A Staggering Rs. 26.75 Crore by Punjab Kings, But His Take-Home Will Be Only…

Shreyas Iyer Purchased For A Staggering Rs. 26.75 Crore by Punjab Kings, But His Take-Home...

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Pakistan Police Detain 954 As Imran Khan Supporters Defy Authorities And March Into Islamabad

Pakistan Police Detain 954 As Imran Khan Supporters Defy Authorities And March Into Islamabad

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Entertainment

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What She Is Talking About

Taylor Swift Is Closing One Of The Most Extraordinary Chapter Of Her Life, Here’s What

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On BlinkIt – Find Out How!

Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox