Skin Whitening Comes With A Risk? India Flags Pakistan Made Creams Over Heavy Metals

India’s drug regulator has issued a nationwide alert against two Pakistan made skin whitening creams after laboratory testing found heavy metal levels exceeding permissible limits, raising fresh concerns over unauthorised cosmetics entering the Indian market.

The Products Flagged

Both Goree Beauty Cream and Chandni Whitening Cream produced in Pakistan have been classified as unauthorised cosmetic products by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. It was observed that neither of these products possessed the necessary Import Registration Certificate as per Indian laws and had unsafe levels of heavy metals.

What The Official Notice States?

Both the cosmetics are unregistered and unsanctioned for sale in India according to the public health notice released on September 8, 2026, by the Cosmetics Division of CDSCO since they are contaminated with high levels of heavy metals which are unhealthy and even toxic. However, the health notice does not specify what type of heavy metals are contained in the creams nor the concentration.

🚨Public Health Alert🚨 The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Cosmetics Division, has issued an alert against the use of unauthorised cosmetic products, urging consumers to exercise caution.@MoHFW_INDIA @CDSCO_INDIA_INF pic.twitter.com/1KhkyhSMb7 — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 15, 2026

Why Heavy Metals In Cosmetics Are Dangerous?

Some heavy metals such as mercury, are considered harmful to the nervous system and kidneys upon long exposure to them. This is why the authorities worldwide pay close attention to the formulation of cosmetics. However, the notice from CDSCO does not confirm any sickness or organ damage due to the use of those creams, and linking the two cases will require additional investigation.

How They May Have Entered India?

The notice does not detail the exact route through which these unauthorised products reached Indian markets, nor does it name any importer or distributor. It does, however, direct enforcement authorities to ensure the creams are not sold, distributed or advertised anywhere in the country, and the alert has been circulated to all state and union territory drug controllers as well as CDSCO zone, sub zone and port offices.

What Consumers Should Do?

CDSCO has suggested that customers should not purchase these two specific products and should stop their usage if they have purchased them. In case of cosmetic products in general, CDSCO suggests that the customers should look for details regarding the manufacturer, licensing, batch number, date of manufacturing and expiry date, along with caution regarding products which claim to deliver rapid whitening effects without proper labelling. Any customer who experiences any irritation or unusual discoloration due to the use of either of the two products is requested to seek the help of a dermatologist.

The alert adds to ongoing scrutiny of unregistered cosmetics entering India, with authorities reiterating the need for tighter surveillance over imported beauty products that bypass required safety checks. For now, the regulator’s message to consumers remains straightforward, steer clear of these two named creams.

Disclaimer: This report is based on regulatory information and general health context. It is not medical advice, and consumers with specific health concerns should consult a doctor or dermatologist directly.

Also Read: Rapido Fined Rs 10 Lakh Over ‘Pay More’ Prompts That Pressured Riders To Raise Fares