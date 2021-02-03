Socio Story is all set to organise the first edition of 'India Impact Summit' on February 6, 2020. Major General G D Bakshi, retired Indian Army officer, would be delivering the keynote address at the summit.

The Covid-19 pandemic has not only caused an upheaval in our lives but has also left a few positive takeaways post the crisis. These include better health management, deeper adoption of technology, focus on learning and reskilling of employees, opening up of newer job opportunities among many others. After the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 this month, the healthcare industry has welcomed the government’s increased allocation for the healthcare sector and said that this move will help expand the access to medical care across the country, fuel job creation and boost economic momentum.

In view of the biggest healthcare challenge that the country is currently facing, which requires momentum and the need to create livelihood opportunities, Socio Story foundation- a non-profit development advocacy platform, is all set to organise its annual event ‘India Impact Summit’- Moving from ideas to action (virtual edition) on February 6, 2021, 2 pm onwards. The event will see notable stakeholders and speakers in attendance.

Major General G D Bakshi, retired Indian Army officer, would be delivering the keynote address at the summit. The other speakers on the panel would include Padma Shri Karimul Haque (Ambulance Dada), Padma Shri Jadav Payeng (Forest man of India), Former Union Minister S Krishna Kumar and Indian entrepreneur Gulnar Virk Krishna.

Impact investment is now in the buzz and has been mainstreamed post the pandemic. Hence, a discussion on ‘Impact investment’ with stakeholders Vineet Rai, Founder of Aavishkar Capital and Jayesh Parekh, co-founder, Sony entertainment television will be organized as a part of the summit.

With the rising demand for telemedicine, the first panel discussion would be on the topic of ‘Serving Digital Bharat-Telemedicine’. CEO of ONGC foundation Kiran DM, CEO of Intelehealth Neha Varma, President of ICICI Foundation Saurabh Singh will sharing their views on the topic.

The second panel discussion will be on the topic of ‘Livelihood opportunities and role of CSR’, in which VP-Public affairs of Nayara energy Deepak Arora, Communication and CSR head of DCM Sriram Aman Pannu, Founder of Roots Foundation Ritwik Bahuguna, CEO of The/Nudge Center for Social Innovation Sudha Srinivasan and Ex-GM, CSR of Reliance Foundation Sandeep Kumar would be joining in as panelists. This session will throw light on various innovative models for creating livelihood opportunities and how CSR can take a step forward to support such initiatives.

Highlighting the role played by Socio Story in bringing stories of social changemakers to the world and raising voice on various pressing issues like climate change, education, poverty, healthcare etc, Manoj Pachauri, the Founder of Socio Story said, “The world is now in great need of inclusive, sustainable, value-led solutions. In the wake of major shifts across every industry, we are celebrating the emergence of innovative individuals and companies that are building new models for success. This online event welcomes everyone, from entrepreneurs to executives to educators, all connected by a dream of seeing a sustainable development landscape that puts people at its very heart.”