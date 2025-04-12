How does it work for motion sickness? According to the researchers, the secret lies deep in your inner ear—specifically, in the otolithic organs, the bits responsible for detecting gravity and movement.

Sound That Soothes: Scientists Discover 'Sound Spice' To Zap Motion Sickness In Just 60 Seconds

A research team from Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine has uncovered a startling and strangely delightful way to battle motion sickness—with sound. Not just any sound, but a uniquely named one: ‘sound spice®’.

Led by Takumi Kagawa and Masashi Kato, the group found that this very specific wavelength of sound—just 100 Hz—can tame the nausea, dizziness, and lightheadedness that sneak up on people in moving vehicles. Even a one-minute exposure was enough to take the quease down a notch.

Sick Of Motion? Try Vibration Potion

“Our study demonstrated that short-term stimulation using a unique sound called ‘sound spice®’ alleviates symptoms of motion sickness, such as nausea and dizziness,” said Kagawa.

How does it work? According to the researchers, the secret lies deep in your inner ear—specifically, in the otolithic organs, the bits responsible for detecting gravity and movement.

“Vibrations at the unique sound stimulate the otolithic organs in the inner ear, which detect linear acceleration and gravity,” explained Kato. “This suggests that a unique sound stimulation can broadly activate the vestibular system, which is responsible for maintaining balance and spatial orientation,” he added.

In short, they’ve discovered a way to recalibrate your brain’s balance system through your ears. Who knew inner ear karaoke was the key?

From Mouse Mazes To Motion Mayhem

To test this sound sorcery, researchers exposed both mice and humans to the unique 100 Hz frequency. Then, they subjected their human volunteers to every motion sickness horror imaginable—swing sets, car rides, and even driving simulators.

After the ordeal, they collected data via ECG readings, postural control analysis, and a classic Motion Sickness Assessment Questionnaire. The results? A wave of relief.

“These results suggest that activation of sympathetic nerves, which are often dysregulated in motion sickness, was objectively improved by the unique sound exposure,” Kato said.

No Side Effects, No Drama—Just Sonic Relief

Even better? The sound is gentle on the ears.

“The effective sound level falls within the range of everyday environmental noise exposure, suggesting that the sound technology is both effective and safe,” said Kagawa. “The health risk of short-term exposure to our unique sound is minimal.”

With workplace-level noise safety standards in mind, the team believes this non-invasive fix could soon offer in-flight, in-car, and at-sea salvation to millions prone to queasiness.

